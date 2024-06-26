Royal

Prince William's ‘rod of iron’ rules bars Harry’s Royal comeback

Prince William 'bans' Prince Harry to make return in royal family

  • June 26, 2024


Prince William has reportedly asserted his authority by effectively barring his brother Harry from rejoining the Royal Family, as insiders suggested that he holds significant influence.

According to the Daily Beast, The Prince of Wales had assumed the role of disciplinarian for the family after his grandfather Prince Philip passed away and William could be quite intimidating in his position.

The insider shared, "There is a sense that William has stepped into the Prince Philip role.”

They continued, “Philip ruled the family with a rod of iron and you saw when he died that discipline collapsed.”

The source revealed, "Now William is calling the shots when it comes to family discipline... He can be scary!"

As per reports, the future monarch’s firmness is said to be evident in the "absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form to the family fold.”

Furthermore, William has ruled out any reunion with Prince Harry even though the source claimed that King Charles would like to spend more time with him.

According to an insider, Prince William is "calling the shots" in the Royal Family and is "refusing" to talk to Prince Harry.

William is alleged to control the family "with a rod of iron,” and the claims are made in response to a YouGov poll that shows the Prince of Wales to be the most popular male royal.

Duchess Sophie remembers Kate Middleton at State Banquet

Duchess Sophie remembers Kate Middleton at State Banquet
Christina Applegate discloses shocking news about daughter Sadie's health

Christina Applegate discloses shocking news about daughter Sadie's health
Prince William 'steals the show' with THIS gesture during Emperor Naruhito visit
Royal Family faces major setback after Princess Anne hospitalization
Kate Middleton, Prince William prove their 'strong partnership' amid 'breakdown'
Emperor of Japan sends well wishes to King Charles amidst cancer treatment
King Charles' new royal change aims to protect environment
Zara Tindall checks up on mother Princess Anne at hospital
King Charles gets knives out for grand banquet with Emperor Naruhito
Sir Timothy Laurence gives health update on hospitalized wife Princess Anne
King Charles gives a dazzling welcome to Japanese Emperor Naruhito
Princess Anne visited by husband Timothy Laurence after 2 nights in hospital
Prince William feels 'honoured' to welcome Emperor and Empress of Japan
Prince William, Kate Middleton dethrone Meghan, Harry in 'power ranking'