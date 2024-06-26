Prince William's ‘rod of iron’ rules bars Harry’s Royal comeback

Prince William has reportedly asserted his authority by effectively barring his brother Harry from rejoining the Royal Family, as insiders suggested that he holds significant influence.
According to the Daily Beast, The Prince of Wales had assumed the role of disciplinarian for the family after his grandfather Prince Philip passed away and William could be quite intimidating in his position.
The insider shared, "There is a sense that William has stepped into the Prince Philip role.”
They continued, “Philip ruled the family with a rod of iron and you saw when he died that discipline collapsed.”
The source revealed, "Now William is calling the shots when it comes to family discipline... He can be scary!"
As per reports, the future monarch’s firmness is said to be evident in the "absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form to the family fold.”
Furthermore, William has ruled out any reunion with Prince Harry even though the source claimed that King Charles would like to spend more time with him.
William is alleged to control the family "with a rod of iron,” and the claims are made in response to a YouGov poll that shows the Prince of Wales to be the most popular male royal.