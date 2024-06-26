Christina Applegate discloses shocking news about daughter Sadie's health

Christina Applegate has revealed that her 13-year-old daughter, Sadie, has been diagnosed with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS), a condition affecting the autonomic nervous system.
During the conversation at her mother's MeSsy podcast, The Sweetest Things starlet's daughter discussed her situation revealing that she now shares a common experience with her mother, who has been managing multiple sclerosis.
“I have something called POTS,” Sadie shared.
She added, “I have no clue what it actually is, but it’s something to do with the autonomic nervous system and it affects my heart. When I stand up, I get really, really dizzy and my legs get really weak and I feel like I’m going to pass out.”
Sadie revealed that while she only recently received her diagnosis, she’s been living with the condition for a while.
The Dead To Me star also expressed her feelings about her daughter experiencing the chronic disorder.
“I hate it for you my darling. I really hate it for you,” Applegate said.
She continued, “I’m sad. But I love you and I know you’re going to be OK. And I’m here for you and I believe you. And thank you for bringing this to light and awareness.”
Sadie, whom Applegate shares with her husband, Martyn LeNoble, remembered that she used to leave her sixth-grade classes to visit the nurse "multiple times a day."
To note, as per Johns Hopkins Medicine, POTS, also called postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, occurs when the heart rate rapidly increases upon standing up from a seated or lying position.
Due to this disorder, the patient feels tremors, nausea, and fainting.