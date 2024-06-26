Trending

Christina Applegate discloses shocking news about daughter Sadie's health

Christina Applegate shares daughter Sadie's health struggles

  • by Web Desk
  • June 26, 2024
Christina Applegate discloses shocking news about daughter Sadies health
Christina Applegate discloses shocking news about daughter Sadie's health

Christina Applegate has revealed that her 13-year-old daughter, Sadie, has been diagnosed with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS), a condition affecting the autonomic nervous system.

During the conversation at her mother's MeSsy podcast, The Sweetest Things starlet's daughter discussed her situation revealing that she now shares a common experience with her mother, who has been managing multiple sclerosis.

“I have something called POTS,” Sadie shared.

She added, “I have no clue what it actually is, but it’s something to do with the autonomic nervous system and it affects my heart. When I stand up, I get really, really dizzy and my legs get really weak and I feel like I’m going to pass out.”

Sadie revealed that while she only recently received her diagnosis, she’s been living with the condition for a while.

The Dead To Me star also expressed her feelings about her daughter experiencing the chronic disorder.

“I hate it for you my darling. I really hate it for you,” Applegate said.

She continued, “I’m sad. But I love you and I know you’re going to be OK. And I’m here for you and I believe you. And thank you for bringing this to light and awareness.”

Sadie, whom Applegate shares with her husband, Martyn LeNoble, remembered that she used to leave her sixth-grade classes to visit the nurse "multiple times a day."

To note, as per Johns Hopkins Medicine, POTS, also called postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, occurs when the heart rate rapidly increases upon standing up from a seated or lying position.

Due to this disorder, the patient feels tremors, nausea, and fainting.

Duchess Sophie remembers Kate Middleton at State Banquet

Duchess Sophie remembers Kate Middleton at State Banquet
Christina Applegate discloses shocking news about daughter Sadie's health

Christina Applegate discloses shocking news about daughter Sadie's health
Prince William's ‘rod of iron’ rules bars Harry’s Royal comeback

Prince William's ‘rod of iron’ rules bars Harry’s Royal comeback
US journalist Evan Gershkovich's spy trail begins in Russia

US journalist Evan Gershkovich's spy trail begins in Russia

Trending News

US journalist Evan Gershkovich's spy trail begins in Russia
Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baby John’ to face off Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ this Christmas
US journalist Evan Gershkovich's spy trail begins in Russia
Prince Harry gets ‘heartbroken’ over Royal Family’s treatment, ‘plans UK trip’
US journalist Evan Gershkovich's spy trail begins in Russia
World's tallest male dog Kevin dies shortly after receiving GWR title
US journalist Evan Gershkovich's spy trail begins in Russia
Travis Kelce spills beans on how Taylor Swift 'won him over'
US journalist Evan Gershkovich's spy trail begins in Russia
Britney Spears' lawyer ends legal terms after freeing her from conservatorship
US journalist Evan Gershkovich's spy trail begins in Russia
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
US journalist Evan Gershkovich's spy trail begins in Russia
David Beckham to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
US journalist Evan Gershkovich's spy trail begins in Russia
Sabrina Carpenter fires back at online troll
US journalist Evan Gershkovich's spy trail begins in Russia
Elon Musk confirms having 12th baby, third with Neuralink's Shivon Zilis
US journalist Evan Gershkovich's spy trail begins in Russia
Taylor Swift swallows BUG during Eras Tour London show
US journalist Evan Gershkovich's spy trail begins in Russia
Michael J. Fox honors wife Tracy Pollan's 64th birthday with emotional post
US journalist Evan Gershkovich's spy trail begins in Russia
Rihanna, beau A$AP Rocky serve looks at Paris Fashion Week show