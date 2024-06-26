Duchess Sophie remembers Kate Middleton at State Banquet

Kate Middleton was honored by Prince Edward’s wife, Duchess Sophie, at yesterday’s State Banquet for Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.
Since the Princess of Wales had to skip the Buckingham Palace dine-in on Tuesday evening, Duchess Sophie still managed to beautifully include a part of her.
According to Mirror, she wore a deep green couture gown designed by Suzannah London that was paired up with a set of dazzling diamond jewels.
These included sister-in-law Queen Camilla’s Diamond Chandelier Drop Earrings and Necklace!
But the thing that caught everyone’s eye was the Lotus Flower Tiara placed very elegantly on Duchess Sophie’s head.
That particular ornament is best-loved by Kate Middleton, who was also the last person to check out in it at the 2022 Diplomatic Corps reception.
The piece dates back to 1923, when House of Garrard made it specifically for Queen Elizabeth I. Upon completion, Princess Margaret showered the design with heaps of compliments.
And, now, Duchess Sophie has received just as many for finding a way to incorporate Kate Middleton at the State Banquet.
Both of them reportedly share a close bond with each other, so it’s not a tough cookie to guess why Prince Edward’s spouse chose to wear the Lotus Flower Tiara publicly for the very first time.
Otherwise, she usually sticks to the Wessex Aquamarine Tiara that was especially created for her by Collins & Sons.