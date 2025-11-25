Prince William enjoys beach day during historic first visit to Colwyn Bay

Royal

Prince William marked his first visit to Colwyn Bay in North Wales with a beach outing and sharing warm hugs from public members.

On Tuesday, November 25, the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared some highlights from William's recent trip.

In the carousel of clicks, the prince could be seen taking a walk along the shore of the town of Colwyn Bay to help highlight the efforts of young people for coastal communities.

William also met volunteers involved in the Marine Conservation Society's Youth Ocean Network before speaking to members of the public.

The caption of the social media post noted, "Great to be back in North Wales and a first visit to Colwyn Bay!"


While the father-of-three was engaging with the civilians, one individual grabbed the prince and gave him a hug, which William returned with a wide smile.

The future king also heard stories from children as part of the Marine Conservation Society's Hiraeth Yn Y Mor project and discussed the importance of spending time by the sea for mental wellbeing.

