King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia treat international artists during Royal event

The Swedish monarch and his wife continued their Royal duties after wrapping up three-day Canadian state-visit

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Sweden's King Carl Gustaf and his life partner, Queen Silvia, have honored international artists during the prestigious ceremony at Drottningholm Palace. 

On Tuesday, November 25, the Swedish Royal Family took to their official Instagram account to share an important update from Their Majesties' recent event.

"Big congratulations to artist Ann Böttcher, artist Klara Kristalova and architect Petra Gipp from Sweden, as well as ceramist Bodil Manz from Denmark and artist Inger Blix Kvammen from Norway, who yesterday received the Prince Eugen medal from H.M. the King's hand," King Carl’s office stated in the caption.

They continued, "The medal is awarded for outstanding artistic activity and was founded by King Gustaf V in connection with Prince Eugen's 80th birthday in 1945."

"By tradition, the medal is awarded to artistic practitioners in Sweden and the rest of the Nordic countries," they concluded.

This noble engagement comes a few days after King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia wrapped their official Canadian state visit last week.

On Friday, November 21, the Royal couple, who tied the knot in 1976, concluded a three-day state visit to Canada on Tuesday, November 18, upon receiving an invitation from the Governor-General of the country.

