Royal

Rarely seen royal family member takes charge of grand event

Palace shares rare update after key royal family memeber steps into spotlight at awards ceremony

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Rarely seen royal family member takes charge of grand event
Rarely seen royal family member takes charge of grand event

A key royal family member has carried out a special duty in latest appearance.

Earlier this week, Queen Sofia of Spain presided over the Prince Talal International Prize for Human Development award ceremony.

Upon her arrival, she was received by the Secretary General for Research, Eva Ortega.

During the event, King Felipe’s mother was accompanied by His Royal Highness Abdul Aziz Bin Talal Al Saud, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AGFUND, and by His Excellency Nasser Al-Kahtani, Executive Director of the organization.

The ceremony featured videos explaining human development and ocean conservation.

After the speeches, Her Majesty and the European representative on the Award Committee, presented the awards to the recipients.

As per Palace, “The Prince Talal International Prize for Human Development, endowed with a total of one million dollars, annually recognizes pioneering initiatives aligned with the 2030 Agenda. This year, the Prize has focused on the theme of Sustainable Development Goal 14: Conservation and sustainable use of the oceans, seas and marine resources.”

Queen Sofía has been a big supporter of Sustainable Development Goals.

For those unversed, she's also involved in projects like LIBERA, which helps clean rivers, lakes, and reservoirs.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Princes William, Harry's engagements set to grab global attention

Princes William, Harry's engagements set to grab global attention
The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex will each carry out major public duties on December 1, 2025

Queen Camilla breaks silence as King Charles announces her new role

Queen Camilla breaks silence as King Charles announces her new role
Royal Family shares Queen Camilla's statement after King Charles assigns her huge role

Meghan Markle makes strategic move to increase As Ever sales

Meghan Markle makes strategic move to increase As Ever sales
Meghan Markle makes delightful announcement to increase sales of her lifestyle brand ahead of Christmas

King Charles 'concerned' about Andrew, Sarah's mental health amid crisis

King Charles 'concerned' about Andrew, Sarah's mental health amid crisis
Sarah Ferguson, Andrew sparked Royal Family's worries as controversies deepen

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle demand 'authencity' after Kate’s reconciliation effort

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle demand 'authencity' after Kate’s reconciliation effort
Princess Kate has reportedly urged reconciliation between Prince William and Prince Harry

King Charles challenges Meghan Markle with £100 product launch

King Charles challenges Meghan Markle with £100 product launch
King Charles III set to launch £100 English whisky for Christmas after Meghan Markle's Napa Valley Rosé release

Princess Kate set to make big moment again before 2025 ends

Princess Kate set to make big moment again before 2025 ends
The Princess of Wales is poised for sparkle again in iconic royal moment at the end of 2025

King Charles gives ‘positive’ update after Harry, Meghan’s crucial message

King Charles gives ‘positive’ update after Harry, Meghan’s crucial message
King Charles III breaks silence on key royal family memeber's state visit ahead of Christmas concert

Royal Family set to spread festive joy with special Christmas event

Royal Family set to spread festive joy with special Christmas event
The Royal Family announces special festive event to celebrate upcoming Christmas holidays

Andrew spotted visibly shaken amid growing calls to testify in Epstein case

Andrew spotted visibly shaken amid growing calls to testify in Epstein case
The former Duke of York makes gloomy appearance in Windsor as pressure builds over testimony in Epstein investigation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share powerful message about 'overwhelming' digital space

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share powerful message about 'overwhelming' digital space
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex release emotional statement to highlight impact of growing up in digital age

King Felipe leads plans for grand 100th anniversary to mark historic event

King Felipe leads plans for grand 100th anniversary to mark historic event
The Spanish monarch, Felipe VI, holds a special meeting with at El Pardo Palace to review preparations for a historic ceremony