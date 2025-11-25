Rarely seen royal family member takes charge of grand event

A key royal family member has carried out a special duty in latest appearance.
Earlier this week, Queen Sofia of Spain presided over the Prince Talal International Prize for Human Development award ceremony.
Upon her arrival, she was received by the Secretary General for Research, Eva Ortega.
During the event, King Felipe’s mother was accompanied by His Royal Highness Abdul Aziz Bin Talal Al Saud, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AGFUND, and by His Excellency Nasser Al-Kahtani, Executive Director of the organization.
The ceremony featured videos explaining human development and ocean conservation.
After the speeches, Her Majesty and the European representative on the Award Committee, presented the awards to the recipients.
As per Palace, “The Prince Talal International Prize for Human Development, endowed with a total of one million dollars, annually recognizes pioneering initiatives aligned with the 2030 Agenda. This year, the Prize has focused on the theme of Sustainable Development Goal 14: Conservation and sustainable use of the oceans, seas and marine resources.”
Queen Sofía has been a big supporter of Sustainable Development Goals.
For those unversed, she's also involved in projects like LIBERA, which helps clean rivers, lakes, and reservoirs.