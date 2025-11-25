Royal

Queen Camilla breaks silence as King Charles announces her new role

Royal Family shares Queen Camilla's statement after King Charles assigns her huge role

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Queen Camilla breaks silence as King Charles announces her new role
Queen Camilla breaks silence as King Charles announces her new role

Queen Camilla has broken her silence as King Charles highlighted her new role in exciting update.

Her Majesty became the patron of  Samoa Victim Support Group (SVSG) on the monarch's 77th birthday, on November 14, 2025.

Nearly two weeks after Camilla took the role, Royal Family's official Instagram account honoured the Queen with a slew of photos alongside a meaningful message.

Sharing Queen's photos from her visit to Samoa with the monarch last year, the palace noted,  "As the UN’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence gets underway – an international campaign running from 25th November to 10th December."

The caption explained that the purpose of the campaign is "the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls – we’re highlighting The Queen’s recent patronage of the Samoa Victim Support Group."

"SVSG provides vital support to victims of crime and abuse. Through professional services and advocacy, the organisation empowers survivors to reclaim their lives and works to build safer communities for women, children and vulnerable populations," it added.

Honouring Queen's new role, the statement added, "Her Majesty’s patronage reflects her longstanding commitment to ending violence against women and girls, supporting organisations that provide refuge, advocacy and hope to those who need it most."

Queen Camilla released first statement since becoming SVSG patron

"Almost exactly a year ago, I visited SVSG and was immediately struck by your outstanding work with victims of abuse throughout Samoa," read Camilla's statement.

"You have, I know, touched, changed and saved lives across the island and I am proud to stand with you as we seek to end these heinous crimes forever," it added.


Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Princes William, Harry's engagements set to grab global attention

Princes William, Harry's engagements set to grab global attention
The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex will each carry out major public duties on December 1, 2025

Rarely seen royal family member takes charge of grand event

Rarely seen royal family member takes charge of grand event
Palace shares rare update after key royal family memeber steps into spotlight at awards ceremony

Meghan Markle makes strategic move to increase As Ever sales

Meghan Markle makes strategic move to increase As Ever sales
Meghan Markle makes delightful announcement to increase sales of her lifestyle brand ahead of Christmas

King Charles 'concerned' about Andrew, Sarah's mental health amid crisis

King Charles 'concerned' about Andrew, Sarah's mental health amid crisis
Sarah Ferguson, Andrew sparked Royal Family's worries as controversies deepen

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle demand 'authencity' after Kate’s reconciliation effort

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle demand 'authencity' after Kate’s reconciliation effort
Princess Kate has reportedly urged reconciliation between Prince William and Prince Harry

King Charles challenges Meghan Markle with £100 product launch

King Charles challenges Meghan Markle with £100 product launch
King Charles III set to launch £100 English whisky for Christmas after Meghan Markle's Napa Valley Rosé release

Princess Kate set to make big moment again before 2025 ends

Princess Kate set to make big moment again before 2025 ends
The Princess of Wales is poised for sparkle again in iconic royal moment at the end of 2025

King Charles gives ‘positive’ update after Harry, Meghan’s crucial message

King Charles gives ‘positive’ update after Harry, Meghan’s crucial message
King Charles III breaks silence on key royal family memeber's state visit ahead of Christmas concert

Royal Family set to spread festive joy with special Christmas event

Royal Family set to spread festive joy with special Christmas event
The Royal Family announces special festive event to celebrate upcoming Christmas holidays

Andrew spotted visibly shaken amid growing calls to testify in Epstein case

Andrew spotted visibly shaken amid growing calls to testify in Epstein case
The former Duke of York makes gloomy appearance in Windsor as pressure builds over testimony in Epstein investigation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share powerful message about 'overwhelming' digital space

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share powerful message about 'overwhelming' digital space
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex release emotional statement to highlight impact of growing up in digital age

King Felipe leads plans for grand 100th anniversary to mark historic event

King Felipe leads plans for grand 100th anniversary to mark historic event
The Spanish monarch, Felipe VI, holds a special meeting with at El Pardo Palace to review preparations for a historic ceremony