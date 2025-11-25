Queen Camilla breaks silence as King Charles announces her new role

Queen Camilla has broken her silence as King Charles highlighted her new role in exciting update.
Her Majesty became the patron of Samoa Victim Support Group (SVSG) on the monarch's 77th birthday, on November 14, 2025.
Nearly two weeks after Camilla took the role, Royal Family's official Instagram account honoured the Queen with a slew of photos alongside a meaningful message.
Sharing Queen's photos from her visit to Samoa with the monarch last year, the palace noted, "As the UN’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence gets underway – an international campaign running from 25th November to 10th December."
The caption explained that the purpose of the campaign is "the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls – we’re highlighting The Queen’s recent patronage of the Samoa Victim Support Group."
"SVSG provides vital support to victims of crime and abuse. Through professional services and advocacy, the organisation empowers survivors to reclaim their lives and works to build safer communities for women, children and vulnerable populations," it added.
Honouring Queen's new role, the statement added, "Her Majesty’s patronage reflects her longstanding commitment to ending violence against women and girls, supporting organisations that provide refuge, advocacy and hope to those who need it most."
Queen Camilla released first statement since becoming SVSG patron
"Almost exactly a year ago, I visited SVSG and was immediately struck by your outstanding work with victims of abuse throughout Samoa," read Camilla's statement.
"You have, I know, touched, changed and saved lives across the island and I am proud to stand with you as we seek to end these heinous crimes forever," it added.