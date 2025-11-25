Royal

Zara Tindall gives exciting update on Kate Middleton's Christmas event

Princess Anne daughter Zara Tindall gives exciting updates as she breaks silence on Christmas plans

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Zara Tindall shares exciting news about Kate Middletons sentimental event
Zara Tindall shares exciting news about Kate Middleton's sentimental event

Zara Tindall has finally revealed her plans regarding two major Royal events before the year ends.

The daughter of Princess Anne has confirmed whether she will join the Royal Family in Sandringham to celebrate Christmas this year.

Zara joined her husband Mike Tindall as they stepped out for their not so "ideal date night" at the annual Beauty Awards in London on Monday, November 24th,

During a candid conversation with Daily Mail, Zara's husband joked,"We are very low key," adding, "This wouldn't be our ideal date night."

Meanwhile, King Charles' beloved niece also confirmed that she will be joining King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the rest of the Royal Family at Sandringham for Christmas, alongside her three kids and Mike.

"We are so lucky, Christmas is always amazing," Zara noted.

She went on to share, "We get to do a lot of fun things, and the place looks amazing. We will see everyone."

The equestrian also revealed that she and Mike will attend the Princess of Wales' annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 5.

Zara graced the event in a pearl-encrusted dress that she accessorised with a silver clutch bag and stylish pearl drop earrings.

She added a few inches to her frame with black pointed heels.

While Mike looked dapper in a navy double-breasted blazer adorned with red and gold buttons.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia treat international artists during Royal event

King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia treat international artists during Royal event
The Swedish monarch and his wife continued their Royal duties after wrapping up three-day Canadian state-visit

Should Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor testify to US Congress? Britons weigh in

Should Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor testify to US Congress? Britons weigh in
Over the weekend, the former duke faced heavy scrutiny by the US Congress for his silence on Jeffrey Epstein probe

Andrew suffers another heartbreak as Council agrees to remove last-ever honour

Andrew suffers another heartbreak as Council agrees to remove last-ever honour
Andrew finally loses his last ever honour as Royal after immense backlash

Princes William, Harry's engagements set to grab global attention

Princes William, Harry's engagements set to grab global attention
The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex will each carry out major public duties on December 1, 2025

Queen Camilla breaks silence as King Charles announces her new role

Queen Camilla breaks silence as King Charles announces her new role
Royal Family shares Queen Camilla's statement after King Charles assigns her huge role

Rarely seen royal family member takes charge of grand event

Rarely seen royal family member takes charge of grand event
Palace shares rare update after key royal family memeber steps into spotlight at awards ceremony

Meghan Markle makes strategic move to increase As Ever sales

Meghan Markle makes strategic move to increase As Ever sales
Meghan Markle makes delightful announcement to increase sales of her lifestyle brand ahead of Christmas

King Charles 'concerned' about Andrew, Sarah's mental health amid crisis

King Charles 'concerned' about Andrew, Sarah's mental health amid crisis
Sarah Ferguson, Andrew sparked Royal Family's worries as controversies deepen

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle demand 'authencity' after Kate’s reconciliation effort

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle demand 'authencity' after Kate’s reconciliation effort
Princess Kate has reportedly urged reconciliation between Prince William and Prince Harry

King Charles challenges Meghan Markle with £100 product launch

King Charles challenges Meghan Markle with £100 product launch
King Charles III set to launch £100 English whisky for Christmas after Meghan Markle's Napa Valley Rosé release

Princess Kate set to make big moment again before 2025 ends

Princess Kate set to make big moment again before 2025 ends
The Princess of Wales is poised for sparkle again in iconic royal moment at the end of 2025

King Charles gives ‘positive’ update after Harry, Meghan’s crucial message

King Charles gives ‘positive’ update after Harry, Meghan’s crucial message
King Charles III breaks silence on key royal family memeber's state visit ahead of Christmas concert