Zara Tindall gives exciting update on Kate Middleton's Christmas event

Zara Tindall has finally revealed her plans regarding two major Royal events before the year ends.
The daughter of Princess Anne has confirmed whether she will join the Royal Family in Sandringham to celebrate Christmas this year.
Zara joined her husband Mike Tindall as they stepped out for their not so "ideal date night" at the annual Beauty Awards in London on Monday, November 24th,
During a candid conversation with Daily Mail, Zara's husband joked,"We are very low key," adding, "This wouldn't be our ideal date night."
Meanwhile, King Charles' beloved niece also confirmed that she will be joining King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the rest of the Royal Family at Sandringham for Christmas, alongside her three kids and Mike.
"We are so lucky, Christmas is always amazing," Zara noted.
She went on to share, "We get to do a lot of fun things, and the place looks amazing. We will see everyone."
The equestrian also revealed that she and Mike will attend the Princess of Wales' annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 5.
Zara graced the event in a pearl-encrusted dress that she accessorised with a silver clutch bag and stylish pearl drop earrings.
She added a few inches to her frame with black pointed heels.
While Mike looked dapper in a navy double-breasted blazer adorned with red and gold buttons.