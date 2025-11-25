Andrew suffers another heartbreak as Council agrees to remove last-ever honour

Royal

  • By Riba Shaikh
Andrew's last-ever honour is reportedly slipping through his fingers after a slew of setbacks in just month.

In a shocking turn of events, a Northern Ireland council has agreed to change the name of a road called Prince Andrew Way amid immense backlash from the locals.

As reported by BBC on Tuesday, November 25, the Councillors in Mid and East Antrim have voted to change Carrickfergus' street name - to discontinue honouring the disgraced Royal amid controversies.

This decision came a day after the Alliance Party put forward a petition to change the name of the street while keeping it intact "to the Royal Family".

As per the outlet, Councillor Lauren Gray said, "While Queen Elizabeth II would be a fitting tribute to the late monarch, we would ask officers to bring back a report that includes a mechanism for a public consultation to ensure the people of Carrickfergus have their say."

The request was supported by her fellow councillor Aaron Skinner who claimed that he had spoken to the local residents and they "feel deeply uneasy about continuing to honour Andrew Mountbatten in this way".

"There is a strong belief that he no longer reflects the values of our community" Aron added.

The Councillor also explained that "renaming the street will not be simple" and the process will involve multiple administrative bodies, including the British Royal Family.

Meanwhile, Ulster Unionist Party councillor Bethany Ferris noted that "Carrickfergus has a long, proud and genuine connection with the Royal Family… As we move to update the name of the road."

"Many in our community feels it important to maintain that historic link but in a manner that reflects dignity, service and integrity", Bethany added.

Although, Valerie Watts, the interim chief executive of the council revealed that "there is no current council policy on changing the name of a street" she ensured that officers will conduct thorough investigation to bring a full report and set of recommendations to change the name.

This comes weeks after now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of all his titles by the King following scrutiny over Andrew's ties with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

