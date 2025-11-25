Royal

Should Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor testify to US Congress? Britons weigh in

Over the weekend, the former duke faced heavy scrutiny by the US Congress for his silence on Jeffrey Epstein probe

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Should Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor testify to US Congress? Britons weigh in
Should Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor testify to US Congress? Britons weigh in 

Britons have shared their honest reaction to the US Congress demand of securing an interview with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor over the Jeffrey Epstein probe.

A new survey has revealed that three in four UK citizens believe that King Charles' younger brother should testify to the US Congress about his links to the paedophile.

The former royal missed the deadline to respond to Congress, having been given a fortnight to do so.

According to the YouGov survey, a vast majority believe he should testify, 16 per cent suggest he should not and nine per cent say they are unsure.

The result was based on the November 24 poll, which posed the question, "Do you think that the former Prince Andrew should or should not have to testify to the US Congress about what he knows about Jeffrey Epstein?"

There was no gender split on the matter, with exactly 75 per cent of men and women noting that the former prince should appear before Congress.

Moreover, a poll last month said that Andrew is the least popular royal, with 91 per cent of Britons having a negative opinion of the King's brother.

The former Duke of York has always denied any allegations surrounding him with Epstein, and the Metropolitan Police previously considered that the sexual assault claims against Andrew were not sufficient to warrant further investigation.

Despite denying the allegations, 16 members of Congress sent a letter to Andrew, which read, "The committee is seeking to uncover the identities of Mr Epstein's co-conspirators and enablers and to understand the full extent of his criminal operations.

"Well-documented allegations against you, along with your long-standing friendship with Mr Epstein, indicate that you may possess knowledge of his activities relevant to our investigation."

Furthermore, one of Jeffrey Epstein's survivors, Marina Lacerda, has also urged Andrew to reveal what he knows.

Talking with 5 News, Lacerda, who met Epstein when she was 14, said, "If I myself got accused of something this outrageous, I would want to go and at least clear my name."

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Zara Tindall gives exciting update on Kate Middleton's Christmas event

Zara Tindall gives exciting update on Kate Middleton's Christmas event
Princess Anne daughter Zara Tindall gives exciting updates as she breaks silence on Christmas plans

King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia treat international artists during Royal event

King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia treat international artists during Royal event
The Swedish monarch and his wife continued their Royal duties after wrapping up three-day Canadian state-visit

Andrew suffers another heartbreak as Council agrees to remove last-ever honour

Andrew suffers another heartbreak as Council agrees to remove last-ever honour
Andrew finally loses his last ever honour as Royal after immense backlash

Princes William, Harry's engagements set to grab global attention

Princes William, Harry's engagements set to grab global attention
The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex will each carry out major public duties on December 1, 2025

Queen Camilla breaks silence as King Charles announces her new role

Queen Camilla breaks silence as King Charles announces her new role
Royal Family shares Queen Camilla's statement after King Charles assigns her huge role

Rarely seen royal family member takes charge of grand event

Rarely seen royal family member takes charge of grand event
Palace shares rare update after key royal family memeber steps into spotlight at awards ceremony

Meghan Markle makes strategic move to increase As Ever sales

Meghan Markle makes strategic move to increase As Ever sales
Meghan Markle makes delightful announcement to increase sales of her lifestyle brand ahead of Christmas

King Charles 'concerned' about Andrew, Sarah's mental health amid crisis

King Charles 'concerned' about Andrew, Sarah's mental health amid crisis
Sarah Ferguson, Andrew sparked Royal Family's worries as controversies deepen

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle demand 'authencity' after Kate’s reconciliation effort

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle demand 'authencity' after Kate’s reconciliation effort
Princess Kate has reportedly urged reconciliation between Prince William and Prince Harry

King Charles challenges Meghan Markle with £100 product launch

King Charles challenges Meghan Markle with £100 product launch
King Charles III set to launch £100 English whisky for Christmas after Meghan Markle's Napa Valley Rosé release

Princess Kate set to make big moment again before 2025 ends

Princess Kate set to make big moment again before 2025 ends
The Princess of Wales is poised for sparkle again in iconic royal moment at the end of 2025

King Charles gives ‘positive’ update after Harry, Meghan’s crucial message

King Charles gives ‘positive’ update after Harry, Meghan’s crucial message
King Charles III breaks silence on key royal family memeber's state visit ahead of Christmas concert