Should Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor testify to US Congress? Britons weigh in 

Britons have shared their honest reaction to the US Congress demand of securing an interview with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor over the Jeffrey Epstein probe.
A new survey has revealed that three in four UK citizens believe that King Charles' younger brother should testify to the US Congress about his links to the paedophile.
The former royal missed the deadline to respond to Congress, having been given a fortnight to do so.
According to the YouGov survey, a vast majority believe he should testify, 16 per cent suggest he should not and nine per cent say they are unsure.
The result was based on the November 24 poll, which posed the question, "Do you think that the former Prince Andrew should or should not have to testify to the US Congress about what he knows about Jeffrey Epstein?"
There was no gender split on the matter, with exactly 75 per cent of men and women noting that the former prince should appear before Congress.
Moreover, a poll last month said that Andrew is the least popular royal, with 91 per cent of Britons having a negative opinion of the King's brother.
The former Duke of York has always denied any allegations surrounding him with Epstein, and the Metropolitan Police previously considered that the sexual assault claims against Andrew were not sufficient to warrant further investigation.
Despite denying the allegations, 16 members of Congress sent a letter to Andrew, which read, "The committee is seeking to uncover the identities of Mr Epstein's co-conspirators and enablers and to understand the full extent of his criminal operations.
"Well-documented allegations against you, along with your long-standing friendship with Mr Epstein, indicate that you may possess knowledge of his activities relevant to our investigation."
Furthermore, one of Jeffrey Epstein's survivors, Marina Lacerda, has also urged Andrew to reveal what he knows.
Talking with 5 News, Lacerda, who met Epstein when she was 14, said, "If I myself got accused of something this outrageous, I would want to go and at least clear my name."