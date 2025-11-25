Royal

Spain's Queen Letizia makes dazzling appearance at Tudela Film Festival

Spanish Royal Family shares key update on Queen Letizia new Royal engagement

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Spains Queen Letizia makes dazzling appearance at Tudela Film Festival
Spain's Queen Letizia makes dazzling appearance at Tudela Film Festival  

Queen Letizia concluded her busy week with her mesmerising appearance at the Tudela Film Festival in the absence of her husband, King Frederik. 

On Monday, November 24, the Spanish Royal Family turned to their official Instagram account to release an important update on Her Majesty’s new Royal duty.

"The Queen has attended this morning, together with students from several educational centres in Tudela (Navarra), the central act of the cycle 'Nuestros clásicos', an initiative that seeks to bring the great titles of Spanish cinema closer to new generations," King Frederik’s office stated.

They continued, "The act, organised by EPEL Tudela-Cultura and cineclub Muskaria, has honoured the film director, screenwriter and composer Alejandro Amenábar, to whom the Queen has given a commemorative plaque."

"Next, the Queen has attended the screening of the film "Sea Inside", awarded 14 Goyas and the Oscar for best non-English-speaking film in 2004," they concluded.

This week, Queen Letizia will travel to Navarra to personally support the Opera Prima Film Festival in Tudela.

The event holds special meaning for her, as it brings together two of her passions, cinema and working with youth.

However, King Frederik was not accompanied by Queen Letizia.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Kate Middleton's parenting style hailed after powerful call for work-life balance

Kate Middleton's parenting style hailed after powerful call for work-life balance
In her first speech after her cancer diagnosis, the future queen urged business leaders to find a balance between work and personal life

Prince William returns to Wales as Kate Middleton's parenting earns praise

Prince William returns to Wales as Kate Middleton's parenting earns praise
The Prince of Wales arrives in North Wales in absence of his wife, Kate Middleton

King Charles takes risky step to secure Beatrice, Eugenie future amid pressure

King Charles takes risky step to secure Beatrice, Eugenie future amid pressure
King Charles makes powerful move to strengthen Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's public image

Zara Tindall gives exciting update on Kate Middleton's Christmas event

Zara Tindall gives exciting update on Kate Middleton's Christmas event
Princess Anne daughter Zara Tindall gives exciting updates as she breaks silence on Christmas plans

King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia treat international artists during Royal event

King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia treat international artists during Royal event
The Swedish monarch and his wife continued their Royal duties after wrapping up three-day Canadian state-visit

Should Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor testify to US Congress? Britons weigh in

Should Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor testify to US Congress? Britons weigh in
Over the weekend, the former duke faced heavy scrutiny by the US Congress for his silence on Jeffrey Epstein probe

Andrew suffers another heartbreak as Council agrees to remove last-ever honour

Andrew suffers another heartbreak as Council agrees to remove last-ever honour
Andrew finally loses his last ever honour as Royal after immense backlash

Princes William, Harry's engagements set to grab global attention

Princes William, Harry's engagements set to grab global attention
The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex will each carry out major public duties on December 1, 2025

Queen Camilla breaks silence as King Charles announces her new role

Queen Camilla breaks silence as King Charles announces her new role
Royal Family shares Queen Camilla's statement after King Charles assigns her huge role

Rarely seen royal family member takes charge of grand event

Rarely seen royal family member takes charge of grand event
Palace shares rare update after key royal family memeber steps into spotlight at awards ceremony

Meghan Markle makes strategic move to increase As Ever sales

Meghan Markle makes strategic move to increase As Ever sales
Meghan Markle makes delightful announcement to increase sales of her lifestyle brand ahead of Christmas

King Charles 'concerned' about Andrew, Sarah's mental health amid crisis

King Charles 'concerned' about Andrew, Sarah's mental health amid crisis
Sarah Ferguson, Andrew sparked Royal Family's worries as controversies deepen