Spain's Queen Letizia makes dazzling appearance at Tudela Film Festival  

Queen Letizia concluded her busy week with her mesmerising appearance at the Tudela Film Festival in the absence of her husband, King Frederik.
On Monday, November 24, the Spanish Royal Family turned to their official Instagram account to release an important update on Her Majesty’s new Royal duty.
"The Queen has attended this morning, together with students from several educational centres in Tudela (Navarra), the central act of the cycle 'Nuestros clásicos', an initiative that seeks to bring the great titles of Spanish cinema closer to new generations," King Frederik’s office stated.
They continued, "The act, organised by EPEL Tudela-Cultura and cineclub Muskaria, has honoured the film director, screenwriter and composer Alejandro Amenábar, to whom the Queen has given a commemorative plaque."
"Next, the Queen has attended the screening of the film "Sea Inside", awarded 14 Goyas and the Oscar for best non-English-speaking film in 2004," they concluded.
This week, Queen Letizia will travel to Navarra to personally support the Opera Prima Film Festival in Tudela.
The event holds special meaning for her, as it brings together two of her passions, cinema and working with youth.
However, King Frederik was not accompanied by Queen Letizia.