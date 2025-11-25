Royal

Kate Middleton's parenting style hailed after powerful call for work-life balance

In her first speech after her cancer diagnosis, the future queen urged business leaders to find a balance between work and personal life

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Kate Middletons parenting style hailed after powerful call for work-life balance
Kate Middleton's parenting style hailed after powerful call for work-life balance

Princess Kate has once again won hearts for her "hands-on" parenting style for her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond credited the Princess of Wales for finding the ideal balance between her role as a working royal and her family life.

"I admire Catherine... She is a hands-on mum as much as she can possibly be and she has encouraged William to be a full-on dad," she said while talking with The Mirror.

Bond highlighted the importance the future queen gives to early development, crediting it as a significant part of a child's life.

The commentator noted, "Obviously they [William and Kate] are both incredibly privileged to have some choice in the matter, and they've taken a fair bit of flak for doing things like ring-fencing school holidays as family time.

"But Catherine believes passionately that these early years in her children's lives are by far the most important and formative."

Bond pointed out that Kate, like many other parents, has to deal with her health, work and time while being a mother.

"Now she appears to be using her platform to highlight the good that she knows can come from that privilege, for the benefit of other parents and society as a whole. It is a cause that is incredibly close to her heart."

This commentary came after Prince William admitted that Kate "does the bulk of" school runs, illustrating her committed approach to being a mother.

Moreover, while speaking to some of the UK's most influential business leaders in her first speech in two years, the Princess of Wales encouraged members to support, encourage and enable their employees to find a healthy work-life balance.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Prince William returns to Wales as Kate Middleton's parenting earns praise

Prince William returns to Wales as Kate Middleton's parenting earns praise
The Prince of Wales arrives in North Wales in absence of his wife, Kate Middleton

King Charles takes risky step to secure Beatrice, Eugenie future amid pressure

King Charles takes risky step to secure Beatrice, Eugenie future amid pressure
King Charles makes powerful move to strengthen Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's public image

Zara Tindall gives exciting update on Kate Middleton's Christmas event

Zara Tindall gives exciting update on Kate Middleton's Christmas event
Princess Anne daughter Zara Tindall gives exciting updates as she breaks silence on Christmas plans

King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia treat international artists during Royal event

King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia treat international artists during Royal event
The Swedish monarch and his wife continued their Royal duties after wrapping up three-day Canadian state-visit

Should Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor testify to US Congress? Britons weigh in

Should Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor testify to US Congress? Britons weigh in
Over the weekend, the former duke faced heavy scrutiny by the US Congress for his silence on Jeffrey Epstein probe

Andrew suffers another heartbreak as Council agrees to remove last-ever honour

Andrew suffers another heartbreak as Council agrees to remove last-ever honour
Andrew finally loses his last ever honour as Royal after immense backlash

Princes William, Harry's engagements set to grab global attention

Princes William, Harry's engagements set to grab global attention
The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex will each carry out major public duties on December 1, 2025

Queen Camilla breaks silence as King Charles announces her new role

Queen Camilla breaks silence as King Charles announces her new role
Royal Family shares Queen Camilla's statement after King Charles assigns her huge role

Rarely seen royal family member takes charge of grand event

Rarely seen royal family member takes charge of grand event
Palace shares rare update after key royal family memeber steps into spotlight at awards ceremony

Meghan Markle makes strategic move to increase As Ever sales

Meghan Markle makes strategic move to increase As Ever sales
Meghan Markle makes delightful announcement to increase sales of her lifestyle brand ahead of Christmas

King Charles 'concerned' about Andrew, Sarah's mental health amid crisis

King Charles 'concerned' about Andrew, Sarah's mental health amid crisis
Sarah Ferguson, Andrew sparked Royal Family's worries as controversies deepen

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle demand 'authencity' after Kate’s reconciliation effort

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle demand 'authencity' after Kate’s reconciliation effort
Princess Kate has reportedly urged reconciliation between Prince William and Prince Harry