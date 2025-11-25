Kate Middleton's parenting style hailed after powerful call for work-life balance

Princess Kate has once again won hearts for her "hands-on" parenting style for her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond credited the Princess of Wales for finding the ideal balance between her role as a working royal and her family life.
"I admire Catherine... She is a hands-on mum as much as she can possibly be and she has encouraged William to be a full-on dad," she said while talking with The Mirror.
Bond highlighted the importance the future queen gives to early development, crediting it as a significant part of a child's life.
The commentator noted, "Obviously they [William and Kate] are both incredibly privileged to have some choice in the matter, and they've taken a fair bit of flak for doing things like ring-fencing school holidays as family time.
"But Catherine believes passionately that these early years in her children's lives are by far the most important and formative."
Bond pointed out that Kate, like many other parents, has to deal with her health, work and time while being a mother.
"Now she appears to be using her platform to highlight the good that she knows can come from that privilege, for the benefit of other parents and society as a whole. It is a cause that is incredibly close to her heart."
This commentary came after Prince William admitted that Kate "does the bulk of" school runs, illustrating her committed approach to being a mother.
Moreover, while speaking to some of the UK's most influential business leaders in her first speech in two years, the Princess of Wales encouraged members to support, encourage and enable their employees to find a healthy work-life balance.