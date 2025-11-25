Prince William returns to Wales as Kate Middleton's parenting earns praise  

Prince William has returned to a special spot in North Wales as his wife, Kate Middleton's parenting style wins hearts.
On Tuesday, November 25, the Prince of Wales turned to his official Instagram account to share an exclusive glimpse of his new engagement as he visited the shore town of Colwyn Bay in his ruling kingdom, Wales.
The next heir to the British throne is currently touring North Wales in the absence of his life partner, Kate Middleton, as she has been on her winter break.
During his prestigious visit, the future King aims to highlight the work of young people in coastal communities.
Reportedly, King Charles' eldest son is scheduled to make a series of stops, including Colwyn Bay, Mochdre, and Llandudno.
The 43-year-old British Royal will conclude his tour by attending a comedy workshop run by Welsh comedian Kiri Pritchard-McLean to hear about opportunities in the arts for young people in rural and coastal areas.
This Royal engagement comes shortly after his wife earned praise for her "hands-on" parenting style towards her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, and Prince Louis.
According to former BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond, she credited the future Queen for the way she balances her work with family life despite her personal battle with an undisclosed form of cancer.
For the unversed, Catherine was diagnosed with cancer in early 2024 and announced it publicly in March 2024.
The diagnosis was made after she underwent abdominal surgery in January 2024, which was initially thought to be non-cancerous.