Princes William, Harry's engagements set to grab global attention

Prince William and Prince Harry are set to dominate global headlines on the same day — but from opposite sides of the world.
The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex will each carry out major public duties on December 1, 2025.
William will mark the attendance at the Wales Investment Summit in Newport, and Harry will deliver the keynote address at the OREA Power House Conference in Toronto.
The coordinated appearances emphasise the brothers’ separate trajectories — William spotlighting Wales’ economic ambitions, as Harry takes centre stage at Toronto’s OREA Power House Conference.
William will visit KLA’s R&D and manufacturing facilities, emphasizing the semiconductor sector’s role in Wales, and will highlight how innovative industries benefit the economy and community.
The royal visit highlights Wales as a prime investment hub, with William showcasing local businesses’ economic impact.
Meanwhile, Harry speaks on service and leadership at Ontario’s major real estate conference, rather than market trends.
Conference organisers The Buzz Conference promoted the event on Instagram, describing Harry as a "humanitarian, mental health advocate, environmentalist, and military combat veteran".
They noted his dedication to "creating positive and lasting change for communities and the planet, particularly in advancing conversations around resilience and healing".
The princes will carry out separate public engagements across the Atlantic, each focusing on their distinct roles.