King Charles takes risky step to secure Beatrice, Eugenie future amid pressure

King Charles is believed to have made a strategic move to check Prince Beatrice and Eugenie's public image amid controversies.
The Princesses of York have officially returned to public facing duties despite intense scrutiny into their father, Andrew's ties with the late sex offender and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
As Andrew's shocking emails to Epstein made headlines - the monarch formally stripped him of all his Royal titles, honours and styles.
However, his daughters - who are already non-working royals remained unaffected despite this shocking development.
King Charles is believed to be “testing the water” with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice for occasional royal events in an attempt to show support for the pair, royal sources have claimed.
Not only that Charles secured their titles, he also encouraged the York sisters to resume their royal duties in an attempt to "testing the waters" on how the public will receive their return.
According to GB news, a source claimed, "It was something that was being looked at before recent events, but despite what has happened with Andrew, it’s not off the cards."
"Whatever people might think of Andrew, the girls are kind, hardworking and want to help if they can," they added.
The tipster further claimed that "There was no deal struck about the future for Beatrice and Eugenie; they are private individuals in that respect."
However, "there have been talks for some time about using them when and if there is a need."