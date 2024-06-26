Travis Kelce opens up about meeting Prince William at Eras Tour

Travis Kelce has all good to say about Prince William!
In the latest episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, the NFL player opened up about meeting Prince William at Taylor Swift’s Wembley concert of The Eras Tour.
“Dude, he was the coolest motherf—----,” Travis said, to which Jason Kelce replied, “He was awesome.”
The Kansas City Chiefs footballer added, “He was so cool.”
He continued, “I didn’t realize this because obviously we’re backstage meeting him because he was there with little George and Charlotte, and they were an absolute delight to meet.”
Travis revealed that he was confused regarding what the protocol will be to meet the royals.
“Wasn’t sure if I was supposed to like bow to them, curtsy, just be an American idiot and shake their hand,” the football player quoted, adding that they wanted to be polite.
Travis continued the conversation disclosing that he has never seen his brother Jason giving that much respect to someone, “You put your beer, like, 10 feet away from you,” he said jokingly.
“They were wonderful people, and that's what it's about. You know?,” Jason explained while Travis added, "Very genuine. Very cool.”
Travis was featured in Swift’s photo that she took backstage alongside Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.