King Charles gets childish with Pokémon joke for Emperor Naruhito

King Charles was in a jolly good mood during Emperor Naruhito’s welcome ceremony at the Buckingham Palace yesterday, on June 25.
The warmth shared between Your Majesty and his Japanese counterpart especially came out in the clear when he went on to recall some memories from their past.
Remembering fishing days and trips to opera sessions, the Monarch had whisked up a sweet smile on Emperor Naruhito’s face for as long as his speech lasted.
But there was a time when he got everyone tickling with laughter.
King Charles said, “I am only sorry to report that I haven’t had any better luck with more recent attempts at fishing.”
“The Pokémon phrase, 'gotta catch ’em all,' may resonate with my grandchildren, but for me it is, perhaps, aspirational,” he added.
In a video shared by Sky News, Emperor Naruhito can be seen having a hearty giggle at this joke.
And then the camera panned to Prince William, who smirked while throwing a loving look toward his father.
Of course, he would have loved King Charles’ giving a special mention to his kids: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.