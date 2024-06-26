Royal

King Charles gets childish with Pokémon joke for Emperor Naruhito

Prince William grins at King Charles’ one-liner

  • by Web Desk
  • June 26, 2024


King Charles was in a jolly good mood during Emperor Naruhito’s welcome ceremony at the Buckingham Palace yesterday, on June 25.

The warmth shared between Your Majesty and his Japanese counterpart especially came out in the clear when he went on to recall some memories from their past.

Remembering fishing days and trips to opera sessions, the Monarch had whisked up a sweet smile on Emperor Naruhito’s face for as long as his speech lasted.

But there was a time when he got everyone tickling with laughter.

King Charles said, “I am only sorry to report that I haven’t had any better luck with more recent attempts at fishing.”

“The Pokémon phrase, 'gotta catch ’em all,' may resonate with my grandchildren, but for me it is, perhaps, aspirational,” he added.

In a video shared by Sky News, Emperor Naruhito can be seen having a hearty giggle at this joke.

And then the camera panned to Prince William, who smirked while throwing a loving look toward his father.

Of course, he would have loved King Charles’ giving a special mention to his kids: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Travis Kelce opens up about meeting Prince William at Eras Tour

Travis Kelce opens up about meeting Prince William at Eras Tour
King Charles gets childish with Pokémon joke for Emperor Naruhito

King Charles gets childish with Pokémon joke for Emperor Naruhito
Katrice Price loses filthy mansion to court custodians after eviction

Katrice Price loses filthy mansion to court custodians after eviction
Justin Timberlake’s ‘Forget Tomorrow World’ Tour on verge of losing audience?

Justin Timberlake’s ‘Forget Tomorrow World’ Tour on verge of losing audience?

Royal News

Justin Timberlake’s ‘Forget Tomorrow World’ Tour on verge of losing audience?
Duchess Sophie remembers Kate Middleton at State Banquet
Justin Timberlake’s ‘Forget Tomorrow World’ Tour on verge of losing audience?
Prince William's ‘rod of iron’ rules bars Harry’s Royal comeback
Justin Timberlake’s ‘Forget Tomorrow World’ Tour on verge of losing audience?
Prince William ‘steals the show’ with THIS gesture during Emperor Naruhito visit
Justin Timberlake’s ‘Forget Tomorrow World’ Tour on verge of losing audience?
Royal Family faces major setback after Princess Anne hospitalization
Justin Timberlake’s ‘Forget Tomorrow World’ Tour on verge of losing audience?
Kate Middleton, Prince William prove their ‘strong partnership’ amid ‘breakdown’
Justin Timberlake’s ‘Forget Tomorrow World’ Tour on verge of losing audience?
Emperor of Japan sends well wishes to King Charles amidst cancer treatment
Justin Timberlake’s ‘Forget Tomorrow World’ Tour on verge of losing audience?
King Charles' new royal change aims to protect environment
Justin Timberlake’s ‘Forget Tomorrow World’ Tour on verge of losing audience?
Zara Tindall checks up on mother Princess Anne at hospital
Justin Timberlake’s ‘Forget Tomorrow World’ Tour on verge of losing audience?
King Charles gets knives out for grand banquet with Emperor Naruhito
Justin Timberlake’s ‘Forget Tomorrow World’ Tour on verge of losing audience?
Sir Timothy Laurence gives health update on hospitalized wife Princess Anne
Justin Timberlake’s ‘Forget Tomorrow World’ Tour on verge of losing audience?
King Charles gives a dazzling welcome to Japanese Emperor Naruhito
Justin Timberlake’s ‘Forget Tomorrow World’ Tour on verge of losing audience?
Princess Anne visited by husband Timothy Laurence after 2 nights in hospital