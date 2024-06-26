Hollywood

Justin Timberlake gets lovey-dovey encouragement from wife Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake asked by Jessica Biel to go on 'Until the End of Time'

  June 26, 2024
Justin Timberlake has earned himself the most important type of public support following DWI arrest, and it came straight from his loving wife, Jessica Biel.

She was among those thousands of fans who checked into the singer’s Madison Square Garden concert last night, on June 25.

According to TMZ, this happens to be an “unmistakable symbol” of their union in a PR misstep that made Justin Timberlake fear that his Forget Tomorrow World Tour would collapse.

The same media channel had reported previously that after being handcuffed in Sag Harbor last week, he told a police officer, “This is going to ruin the tour.”

Now, the vocalist can relax down because, by all indications, his performances are being welcomed by listeners as much as they were before.

As for Jessica Biel, she has been singing praises for husband’s music, even chiming along to Until the End of Time, which is both a “romantic and supportive statement.”

For the unversed, Justin Timberlake was pulled over by cops after running through a stop sign and refusing to take a breathalyzer test in an intoxicated state on June 18.

