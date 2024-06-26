Hollywood

Britney Spears did not reconcile with kids yet, says insider

Britney Spears hasn’t seen her children for the past 3 years

  • by Web Desk
  • June 26, 2024
Britney Spears hasn’t seen her children for the past 3 years
Britney Spears hasn’t seen her children for the past 3 years

Britney Spears has not yet ironed out the differences with her children, contrary to previous circulation of reports claiming that they have reconciled.

Recently, there were many stories emerging about sons Sean Preston and Jayden James having reestablished communication with their mum for months now.

But insiders have told TMZ that these claims are actually not true.

According to the media portal, the two children did reach out to Britney Spears, but they only had one single conversation.

It took place as a formality on Mothers’ Day, and that’s about it.

As for other sources suggesting that the singer popped in to meet her kids when she visited Hawaii several times this year have been simply misinformed.

People close to Britney Spears have revealed that she has not seen both Sean Preston and Jayden James for over three years now.

While the children haven’t entirely ruled out the idea of getting back with their mother, they have a lot of past mistakes to work through first.

An insider said, “Years of aberrant behavior and troubling conduct can't be easily erased." The source adds, "There's no evidence things have gotten better.”

King Charles snubbed Duchess Sophie during Emperor Naruhito visit

King Charles snubbed Duchess Sophie during Emperor Naruhito visit
Kenya’s President William Ruto withdraws tax plan amid deadly protest

Kenya’s President William Ruto withdraws tax plan amid deadly protest

Kevin Costner hides behind sunglasses while fighting back tears in interview

Kevin Costner hides behind sunglasses while fighting back tears in interview
Britney Spears did not reconcile with kids yet, says insider

Britney Spears did not reconcile with kids yet, says insider

Hollywood News

Britney Spears did not reconcile with kids yet, says insider
Justin Timberlake gets lovey-dovey encouragement from wife Jessica Biel
Britney Spears did not reconcile with kids yet, says insider
Katrice Price loses filthy mansion to court custodians after eviction
Britney Spears did not reconcile with kids yet, says insider
Sophie Turner makes fiery comeback with ‘Joan’ after Joe Jonas divorce: WATCH
Britney Spears did not reconcile with kids yet, says insider
Sabrina Carpenter’s Vogue cameo leaves internet divided
Britney Spears did not reconcile with kids yet, says insider
Taylor Swift gives huge donation to food banks
Britney Spears did not reconcile with kids yet, says insider
Billy Ray Cyrus makes shocking claims about Firerose's accusations
Britney Spears did not reconcile with kids yet, says insider
Katy Perry denounced for hiring guilty abuser Dr. Luke as producer
Britney Spears did not reconcile with kids yet, says insider
Miley Cyrus reverses to ‘Hannah Montana’ with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Britney Spears did not reconcile with kids yet, says insider
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Britney Spears did not reconcile with kids yet, says insider
Scarlett Johansson set to return in ‘Jurassic World 4’
Britney Spears did not reconcile with kids yet, says insider
Taylor Swift swoons over beau Travis Kelce’s Eras Tour debut in heartfelt tribute
Britney Spears did not reconcile with kids yet, says insider
Kevin Costner says he only wanted to do one ‘Yellowstone’ season