Kevin Costner hides behind sunglasses while fighting back tears in interview

Kevin Costner was overtaken by a ride of emotions after hearing son Hayes Costner’s kind words about their sweet time together on the Horizon: An American Saga film set.
Both of them will be seen playing a younger and an older version of the same character in their upcoming move.
Appearing for a promotional Access Hollywood interview, Hayes Costner was questioned what collaborating with his old-timer big screen dad was like.
Not holding back, he jumped right in, saying, “It was so fun. Just working with my dad, I loved it. He just taught me everything.”
“And he was there directing by my side. It was just amazing to watch him direct because I’ve never seen it before. I’ve only seen him act before,” the child said.
After hearing this response, the interviewer noticed that Kevin Costner had been visibly moved by Hayes Costner’s answer.
He was then quickly asked how it felt to be earn such kind of praise from his youngling.
To this, the actor could only manage to reply with “It feels good,” as he was fighting back tears.
Kevin Costner then slipped his sunglasses on while placing an arm around Hayes Costner.