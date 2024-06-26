Hollywood

Kevin Costner hides behind sunglasses while fighting back tears in interview

Kevin Costner was on the verge of crying from son Hayes Costner’s answer

  • by Web Desk
  • June 26, 2024


Kevin Costner was overtaken by a ride of emotions after hearing son Hayes Costner’s kind words about their sweet time together on the Horizon: An American Saga film set.

Both of them will be seen playing a younger and an older version of the same character in their upcoming move.

Appearing for a promotional Access Hollywood interview, Hayes Costner was questioned what collaborating with his old-timer big screen dad was like.

Not holding back, he jumped right in, saying, “It was so fun. Just working with my dad, I loved it. He just taught me everything.”

“And he was there directing by my side. It was just amazing to watch him direct because I’ve never seen it before. I’ve only seen him act before,” the child said.

After hearing this response, the interviewer noticed that Kevin Costner had been visibly moved by Hayes Costner’s answer.

He was then quickly asked how it felt to be earn such kind of praise from his youngling.

To this, the actor could only manage to reply with “It feels good,” as he was fighting back tears.

Kevin Costner then slipped his sunglasses on while placing an arm around Hayes Costner.

King Charles snubbed Duchess Sophie during Emperor Naruhito visit

King Charles snubbed Duchess Sophie during Emperor Naruhito visit
Kenya’s President William Ruto withdraws tax plan amid deadly protest

Kenya’s President William Ruto withdraws tax plan amid deadly protest

Kevin Costner hides behind sunglasses while fighting back tears in interview

Kevin Costner hides behind sunglasses while fighting back tears in interview
Britney Spears did not reconcile with kids yet, says insider

Britney Spears did not reconcile with kids yet, says insider

Hollywood News

Britney Spears did not reconcile with kids yet, says insider
Britney Spears did not reconcile with kids yet, says insider
Britney Spears did not reconcile with kids yet, says insider
Justin Timberlake gets lovey-dovey encouragement from wife Jessica Biel
Britney Spears did not reconcile with kids yet, says insider
Katrice Price loses filthy mansion to court custodians after eviction
Britney Spears did not reconcile with kids yet, says insider
Sophie Turner makes fiery comeback with ‘Joan’ after Joe Jonas divorce: WATCH
Britney Spears did not reconcile with kids yet, says insider
Sabrina Carpenter’s Vogue cameo leaves internet divided
Britney Spears did not reconcile with kids yet, says insider
Taylor Swift gives huge donation to food banks
Britney Spears did not reconcile with kids yet, says insider
Billy Ray Cyrus makes shocking claims about Firerose's accusations
Britney Spears did not reconcile with kids yet, says insider
Katy Perry denounced for hiring guilty abuser Dr. Luke as producer
Britney Spears did not reconcile with kids yet, says insider
Miley Cyrus reverses to ‘Hannah Montana’ with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Britney Spears did not reconcile with kids yet, says insider
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Britney Spears did not reconcile with kids yet, says insider
Scarlett Johansson set to return in ‘Jurassic World 4’
Britney Spears did not reconcile with kids yet, says insider
Taylor Swift swoons over beau Travis Kelce’s Eras Tour debut in heartfelt tribute