Emma Roberts calls out George Clooney for THIS reason

  • by Web Desk
  • June 27, 2024
Emma Roberts has revealed that fame isn't her primary pursuit and also questioned the disparity, asking why figures like George Clooney face less scrutiny while reflecting on her aunt Julia Robert’s career.

During a conversation on the Table for Two podcasts, The American Horror Story actor discussed how the discussion about nepotism in the entertainment industry tends to center more on women.

Roberts said, “I saw very up close what that really looks like.”

She continued, “It’s obviously fun and it’s great, but there is a part of it that’s really scary. So I’ve wanted to kind of carve my own path. … Fame has never been the goal, because fame at a certain level is kind of scary.”

“Even in my later teens, I was like, I never want my fame to outweigh my work,” the Scream Queens star added.

Roberts noted, “Because there’s nothing scarier to me than being so famous that you’re never left alone, but also you’re not getting good jobs. And that was kind of happening to a lot of people when I was in my teens and early 20s. I never wanted that to happen to me.”

Taking aim at George Clooney, she shared, “Everybody loves the kind of overnight-success story. And so if you’re kind of not the girl from the middle of nowhere that broke into Hollywood, there’s kind of an eye roll of like, ‘Well, your dad was this.’”

The Nerve star stated, “I always joke, ‘Why is no one calling out George Clooney for being a nepo baby? [His aunt] Rosemary Clooney was an icon.’ I feel like young girls get it harder with the nepo-baby thing. Like, I don’t really see people calling out sons of famous actors, not that they should be called out.”

Roberts said that those who criticize nepotism "only see your wins, because they see you when you're on a movie poster — they don't see all the rejection along the way" as she wrapped up her case. 

