Lisa Kudrow reveals heartfelt reason for watching 'Friends' again

Lisa Kudrow has revealed a poignant reason for re-watching Friends episodes, to preserve memories of her co-star Matthew Perry.
While conversing with The Hollywood Reporter to promote her upcoming Apple TV+ series Time Bandits, The Comeback star admitted she re-watched the hit NBC sitcom that aired in 1994, to relive her co-star’s memories, who died on October 28, 2023.
“Honestly, I wasn’t able to watch it because it’s too embarrassing to watch yourself. But if I make it about Matthew, then that’s OK,” Kudrow said.
She added, “And it’s just celebrating how hilarious he was — and that is what I want to remember [about him].”
Kudrow continued, “I’m laughing out loud, and everyone is hilarious. I’m blown away by Courteney Cox. I’m blown away by Jen. Matthew, obviously, is just uniquely hilarious.”
No one ever knew that cadence or comedic rhythm before him. Matt LeBlanc is hilarious. And David Schwimmer, too. Sometimes I even laugh at what I’ve done.” she noted.
Revealing her embarrassment she shared, “So yeah, I mean, that’s my own little way of celebrating [the anniversaries], just watching it. But it’s embarrassing. At home, if anyone walks in the room and I’m watching Friends, that’s a horrible look, I think, don’t you?”
Kudrow said in response to the question of how she hopes the world will remember her buddy Perry, “I think the world is remembering him the way he wanted to be remembered. I think that’s happening [already].”
Notably, Perry passed away at the age of 54 in October 2023 from the "acute effects of ketamine."