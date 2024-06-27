Jamie Foxx’s daughter shares insights about recovery journey

Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne has opened up about her father’s recovery journey as she shared her details about his health.
While conversing with Entertainment Tonight, the Day Shift star daughter shared that her dad is not only back in action but will also be joining her on their program, Beat Shazam.
She shared, "He's doing so great, he's doing amazing,” adding, "[I'm] so grateful to be able to work on ['Beat Shazam'] with him and spend so much time with him."
Revealing about Foxx’s new passion, Corinne stated, "He's playing a lot of pickleball! That man and pickleball; it's like he's playing twice a day every day... It's a whole thing. He's fully in it."
She recalled, "He was telling me he wanted LED screens with my face on it and I was like, I don't know about all of that.."
Corinne hoped Foxx would be moved to tears during the ceremony, even if she joked about stopping her father from riding into the ceremony, she shared "I'm a little worried about him walking me down the aisle."
She added, "Obviously it's gonna be beautiful and amazing but, yeah, he's gonna be crying for sure."
The Django Unchained actor has chosen to keep the specifics private, and he only reappeared in public in December after being absent since April 2023.
Foxx revealed that just six months ago, he was unable to walk because of an undisclosed illness. He described the experience as something he wouldn't want even for his "worst enemy".