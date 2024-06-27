Sports

Australian Olympics winner swimmer Campbell announces retirement

Australian swimmer has won 8 Olympic medals

  • by Web Desk
  • June 27, 2024
Australian swimmer has won 8 Olympic medals
Australian swimmer has won 8 Olympic medals

Australia's one of the most celebrated swimmers, Cate Campbell, has announced retirement on Wednesday, June 26.

According to BBC, Campbell’s decision comes a week after she failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Campbell in a post on social media wrote, “(It is) time to officially say goodbye to the dream I have had since I was 9 years old… While there are many conflicting emotions, especially because it did not end exactly how I had hoped, I am still able to look back without regret.”

She said, “I gave the pursuit of a 5th Olympics everything I had, and therefore, even in failure, there is a small, indelible kernel of pride.”

Campbell failed to qualify for the 100m and 50m freestyle events during the Australian Olympic Trials in Brisbane.

One of the most recognisable faces of Australian sports has won 8 Olympic medals and broken seven world records.

Freestyle world champion Mollie O'Callaghan paid tribute to the 37-year-old swimmer, saying, “Cate has really set up this for a lot of us women. She set the standards, and she's one of the most inspirational women, in and out of the water."

Campbell has won 37 major international medals, out of which 23 are gold medals. 

Kenya Moore breaks silence on ‘RHOA’ suspension and alleged photo scandal

Kenya Moore breaks silence on ‘RHOA’ suspension and alleged photo scandal
Jeremy Allen White gushes over costar Ayo Edebiri’s directorial debut

Jeremy Allen White gushes over costar Ayo Edebiri’s directorial debut
Neil Young calls off Crazy Horse Tour including Hollywood Bowl, Ohana Fest

Neil Young calls off Crazy Horse Tour including Hollywood Bowl, Ohana Fest
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit

Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit

Sports News

Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
Real Madrid’s Nacho Fernandez leaves team after 23 years
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
T20 World Cup semi-finals match officials' names reveal: Find out
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
Roman Reigns' dad Sika Anoa'i leaves wrestling world mourning at age 79
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
Kai Havertz under fire as fans push for national team exit
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
David Warner's international cricket career ends as Australia exits T20 World Cup
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
Australia's T20 semi-final dreams shattered by historic Afghanistan win
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
Lionel Messi celebrates 37th birthday with Argentinian teammates
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
Afghanistan stuns with first-ever T20 World Cup semifinal spot
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
Detroit Lions’ Jared Goff marries model Christen Harper
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
John Force hosplitalised after fiery crash at Viginia Motorsports Park
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
South Africa qualifies for T20 World Cup semi-finals after beating West Indies