Australian Olympics winner swimmer Campbell announces retirement

Australia's one of the most celebrated swimmers, Cate Campbell, has announced retirement on Wednesday, June 26.
According to BBC, Campbell’s decision comes a week after she failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024.
Campbell in a post on social media wrote, “(It is) time to officially say goodbye to the dream I have had since I was 9 years old… While there are many conflicting emotions, especially because it did not end exactly how I had hoped, I am still able to look back without regret.”
She said, “I gave the pursuit of a 5th Olympics everything I had, and therefore, even in failure, there is a small, indelible kernel of pride.”
Campbell failed to qualify for the 100m and 50m freestyle events during the Australian Olympic Trials in Brisbane.
One of the most recognisable faces of Australian sports has won 8 Olympic medals and broken seven world records.
Freestyle world champion Mollie O'Callaghan paid tribute to the 37-year-old swimmer, saying, “Cate has really set up this for a lot of us women. She set the standards, and she's one of the most inspirational women, in and out of the water."
Campbell has won 37 major international medals, out of which 23 are gold medals.