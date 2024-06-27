Neil Young calls off Crazy Horse Tour including Hollywood Bowl, Ohana Fest

Entertainment

  June 27, 2024
Neil Young has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of his tour with Crazy Horse, a move that includes highly anticipated performances at the Hollywood Bowl and Ohana Fest.

As per Variety, the Old Man singer revealed on Wednesday that the rest of the tour he has been undertaking with his longtime support band Crazy Horse has been called off because of illness affecting "a couple of us" since their last show in May.

The unnamed band members had been unwell at some time following their most recent performance, which happened more than a month ago on May 22 at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan, according to a statement posted by Young on his website.

In a shared message Young said, “The Love Earth Tour has been a great experience for us so far,” adding, “GREAT AUDIENCES AND MUSIC. WE HAVE HAD A BLAST!”

He continued, “When a couple of us got sick after Detroit’s Pine Knob, we had to stop. We are still not fully recovered, so sadly our great tour will have a big unplanned break.”

The Harvest crooner added, “We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again! We know many of you made travel plans and we apologize for the inconvenience. Thanks for your understanding and patience.”

Young concluded, “Health is # 1…. We want to stay and do more shows and more albums for you…. and for for us…. With love and thanks to all of you from Crazy Horse….. Neil, Micah, Ralph and Billy… Love Earth.”

