Prince William takes firm stand on forgiveness stance with Prince Harry

Prince William stance is clear on forgiving Prince Harry amid family feud

  by Web Desk
  June 27, 2024


Prince William has reportedly expressed his unwillingness to forgive his brother, Prince Harry, amidst ongoing tensions within the royal family.

As per GB News, Michael Cole, the former royal commentator claimed that the Prince Of Wales is not ready to pardon the Duke of Sussex who made shocking claims against the royal family, especially Princess Kate.

He claimed that Prince William is "not going to forgive" Prince Harry because there is "too much bad blood" between them.

He said: "William has done his duty. In great contrast to Prince Harry. Now, I don't think there's any chance at all of there being a reconciliation with the brothers now or in the foreseeable future.”

Cole continued, "It goes back to Oprah Winfrey interview, then the book Spare and all the things that were said in the Netflix six part series.”

He added, "There is too much bad blood. William is not going to forgive that, principally because he, of course, and his wife attacked personally, his wife, Kate.”

"Even when the announcement of her cancer was mad their mealy mouthed response to it didn't show any great concern for her,” the royal commentator stated.

He revealed, "William looks at them and he would say what most people would say. All of this is completely unnecessary.”

Cole concluded, “Prince Harry has had a wonderful, privileged life. He owes everything to being a member of the Royal Family. He's good looking. He's married to a beautiful wife. He's got two healthy, beautiful children."

Notably, the Duke of Sussex’s relationship with his older brother Prince William has been strained after bombshell Oprah Winfrey’s interview and his memoir Spare.

