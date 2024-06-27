Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face obstacles in their trip to Australia

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to travel Australia after Nigeria trip

  • by Web Desk
  • June 27, 2024


Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have encountered a significant obstacle in their world tour plans as they are unable to travel to Australia.

According to the Mirror, there are challenges for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex regarding their potential trip to Australia.

Royal correspondent Louise Roberts thinks that Harry and Meghan are ready to start a "world tour" following their positive visit to Nigeria.

Speaking to Sky News, she shared, "In May, after Nigeria, and that was a successful faux royal tour for them, let's face it, Harry made the comment they want to do more of this." Speaking on the channel's Royal Report, Louise added: "(Harry and Meghan) are obsessed with privacy but a world tour is a direct contradiction."

The reporter mentioned that Harry and Meghan won't be able to visit Australia soon because their unofficial trip might overlap with King Charles and Queen Camilla's upcoming tour of the country in October.

She said, "They can't go where Charles and Camilla will go - they can't go to Australia."

To note, their upcoming unofficial visit to Australia came after the successful three-day visit to Nigeria.

Prince Harry talks of ‘sadness that eats away’ in heart wrenching new interview

Prince Harry talks of ‘sadness that eats away’ in heart wrenching new interview
J.K. Rowling shares big update about ‘Harry Potter’ TV series

J.K. Rowling shares big update about ‘Harry Potter’ TV series
Ariana Grande receives backlash for controversial remarks amid ‘Wicked’ release

Ariana Grande receives backlash for controversial remarks amid ‘Wicked’ release
Malika Andrews talks of making NBA history in a ‘male-dominated’ industry

Malika Andrews talks of making NBA history in a ‘male-dominated’ industry

Royal News

Malika Andrews talks of making NBA history in a ‘male-dominated’ industry
Prince Harry’s rift with Princess Diana’s family laid bare
Malika Andrews talks of making NBA history in a ‘male-dominated’ industry
Prince Harry talks of ‘sadness that eats away’ in heart wrenching new interview
Malika Andrews talks of making NBA history in a ‘male-dominated’ industry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new trip becomes 'nightmare' for royal family
Malika Andrews talks of making NBA history in a ‘male-dominated’ industry
Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce sends strong message to Prince William
Malika Andrews talks of making NBA history in a ‘male-dominated’ industry
Prince Harry's heartfelt interaction in video comforting woman over grief: Watch
Malika Andrews talks of making NBA history in a ‘male-dominated’ industry
Kate Middleton gets snubbed by Prince William for Holyrood Week plan
Malika Andrews talks of making NBA history in a ‘male-dominated’ industry
Prince William takes firm stand on forgiveness stance with Prince Harry
Malika Andrews talks of making NBA history in a ‘male-dominated’ industry
Did Taylor Swift make Prince William 'bend the knee' for her? Find out
Malika Andrews talks of making NBA history in a ‘male-dominated’ industry
King Charles snubbed Duchess Sophie during Emperor Naruhito visit
Malika Andrews talks of making NBA history in a ‘male-dominated’ industry
Princess Eugenie raises awareness with poignant message on Scoliosis Day
Malika Andrews talks of making NBA history in a ‘male-dominated’ industry
Prince Harry plans to end rift with Princess Kate amid royal feud
Malika Andrews talks of making NBA history in a ‘male-dominated’ industry
King Charles steps down from distinguished position