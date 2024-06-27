Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face obstacles in their trip to Australia

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have encountered a significant obstacle in their world tour plans as they are unable to travel to Australia.
According to the Mirror, there are challenges for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex regarding their potential trip to Australia.
Royal correspondent Louise Roberts thinks that Harry and Meghan are ready to start a "world tour" following their positive visit to Nigeria.
Speaking to Sky News, she shared, "In May, after Nigeria, and that was a successful faux royal tour for them, let's face it, Harry made the comment they want to do more of this." Speaking on the channel's Royal Report, Louise added: "(Harry and Meghan) are obsessed with privacy but a world tour is a direct contradiction."
The reporter mentioned that Harry and Meghan won't be able to visit Australia soon because their unofficial trip might overlap with King Charles and Queen Camilla's upcoming tour of the country in October.
She said, "They can't go where Charles and Camilla will go - they can't go to Australia."
To note, their upcoming unofficial visit to Australia came after the successful three-day visit to Nigeria.