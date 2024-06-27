Prince George, Charlotte, Louis find 'happiness' in Prince William's 'presence’

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis “feel at ease and happy in their father's presence.”
The sibling trio share a close-knit relationship with their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton.
A body language expert, Noor Hibbert, recently discussed the meaning behind the “delightful” picture from the Prince of Wales’ 42nd birthday during a conversation with HELLO!.
In the viral picture, William can be seen jumping in the air with George, Charlotte and Louis on a beach in Norfolk.
She explained, "This type of interaction is often seen as a positive indicator of a close and affectionate relationship between a parent and their children, which I feel has probably only been strengthened as they navigate Kate's illness.
Noor added, "The simple act of holding each other's hands shows connectedness, unity and bonding and is a physical expression of their togetherness during what has been an emotionally challenging time."
According to the expert, kids are displaying signs of genuine joy.
“Their facial expressions and body language indicate that they feel at ease and happy in their father's presence, further emphasising the warmth of their family environment,” she continued.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte recently attended a Taylor Swift concert with their father.