Kyle Richards reunites with ex-Mauricio Umansky on birthday amid separation

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky got separated in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage

  • by Web Desk
  June 27, 2024
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, the estranged couple who announced their separation in July 2023, came together to celebrate Mauricio's 54th birthday.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the Buying Beverly Hills star were spotted dining at Catch Steak in West Hollywood, California.

The pair was accompanied by their daughters Sophia, Alexia, Farrah Brittany, and Portia.

Kyle was seen wearing a champagne-colored top and white pants styled with a chunky necklace and blue purse, while Mauricio wore a white blazer and jeans.

Both Sophia and Alexia shared photos from the dinner with their dad on social media, while Farrah Brittany, Kyle's daughter with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie, also posted from the Umansky’s birthday celebrations.

This is not the first time Richards and Umansky have put their differences aside, they have been reunited for their kids many times since separation.

In March, the former couple also reunited to celebrate Portia's 16th birthday.

Kyle and Mauricio's marriage troubles were featured on the latest season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, ending with Kyle suggesting they might divorce.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky got separated in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage.

Entertainment News

Top 5 upcoming Hollywood films for an action packed summer
‘Night at the Museum’ star Bill Cobbs dies at 90
Ayeza Khan delights fans with latest Insta post: See inside
Joseph Quinn hints at shocking return to Stranger Things S5: "Chances Are High"!
Neil Young calls off Crazy Horse Tour including Hollywood Bowl, Ohana Fest
Lisa Kudrow reveals heartfelt reason for watching 'Friends' again
Emma Roberts calls out George Clooney for THIS reason
‘The Glassworker’: Pakistan's first hand-drawn film drops wowing trailer
Justin Timberlake’s ‘Forget Tomorrow World’ Tour on verge of losing audience?
Jason Kelce recalls tear-jerking moment from Taylor Swift's London show
Justin Bieber shares PDA-filled snap with pregnant Hailey Bieber
Alia Bhatt posts dreamy photos with Ranbir Kapoor from Italy