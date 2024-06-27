Hollywood

Ariana Grande receives backlash for controversial remarks amid ‘Wicked’ release

Ariana Grande’s highly-anticipated movie ‘Wicked’ is set to release on November 24, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • June 27, 2024
Ariana Grande receives backlash for controversial remarks amid ‘Wicked’ release
Ariana Grande receives backlash for controversial remarks amid ‘Wicked’ release

Ariana Grande got cancelled by her fans for calling Jeffrey Dahmer “pretty fascinating.”

During her recent appearance on Podcrushed podcast with hosts Penn Badgley, Sophie Ansari and Nava Kavelin, the we can’t be friends crooner made some controversial remarks.

“I was infatuated with serial killers when I was younger,” Ariana revealed, “It was in between me being Cat [on Sam & Cat] and pop stuff, so it was like a younger group, and they were with parents, and someone said, ‘If you could have dinner with anyone living or dead, who would it be?’”

The pop artist continued, “They were like, ‘Sure, what’s the answer?’ and I was like, ‘I mean, Jeffrey Dahmer is pretty fascinating.’”

Ariana even made a shocking confession that she would like to meet Jeffrey.

Jeffry was accused of brutally murdering 17 boys and men from 1978 to 1991. He was killed in prison in 1994.

“I think I would have loved to have met him,” the Side to Side hitmaker added, “You know, maybe with a third party or someone involved. But I have questions.”

Ariana’s statement got viral on social media and her fans started bashing her.

A user said on Reddit, “This is so vile… I have a great interest in crime cases but the LAST thing I’d want to do is have dinner with a serial killer.”

On the work front, Airana's upcoming movie Wicked will release on November 24, 2024

Prince Harry talks of ‘sadness that eats away’ in heart wrenching new interview

Prince Harry talks of ‘sadness that eats away’ in heart wrenching new interview
J.K. Rowling shares big update about ‘Harry Potter’ TV series

J.K. Rowling shares big update about ‘Harry Potter’ TV series
Ariana Grande receives backlash for controversial remarks amid ‘Wicked’ release

Ariana Grande receives backlash for controversial remarks amid ‘Wicked’ release
Malika Andrews talks of making NBA history in a ‘male-dominated’ industry

Malika Andrews talks of making NBA history in a ‘male-dominated’ industry

Hollywood News

Malika Andrews talks of making NBA history in a ‘male-dominated’ industry
J.K. Rowling shares big update about ‘Harry Potter’ TV series
Malika Andrews talks of making NBA history in a ‘male-dominated’ industry
Jeremy Allen White gushes over costar Ayo Edebiri’s directorial debut
Malika Andrews talks of making NBA history in a ‘male-dominated’ industry
Taylor Swift’s reaction to Travis Kelce criticizing Joe Alwyn’s privacy revealed
Malika Andrews talks of making NBA history in a ‘male-dominated’ industry
Kevin Costner hides behind sunglasses while fighting back tears in interview
Malika Andrews talks of making NBA history in a ‘male-dominated’ industry
Britney Spears did not reconcile with kids yet, says insider
Malika Andrews talks of making NBA history in a ‘male-dominated’ industry
Justin Timberlake gets lovey-dovey encouragement from wife Jessica Biel
Malika Andrews talks of making NBA history in a ‘male-dominated’ industry
Katrice Price loses filthy mansion to court custodians after eviction
Malika Andrews talks of making NBA history in a ‘male-dominated’ industry
Sophie Turner makes fiery comeback with ‘Joan’ after Joe Jonas divorce: WATCH
Malika Andrews talks of making NBA history in a ‘male-dominated’ industry
Sabrina Carpenter’s Vogue cameo leaves internet divided
Malika Andrews talks of making NBA history in a ‘male-dominated’ industry
Taylor Swift gives huge donation to food banks
Malika Andrews talks of making NBA history in a ‘male-dominated’ industry
Billy Ray Cyrus makes shocking claims about Firerose's accusations
Malika Andrews talks of making NBA history in a ‘male-dominated’ industry
Katy Perry denounced for hiring guilty abuser Dr. Luke as producer