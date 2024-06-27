Ariana Grande receives backlash for controversial remarks amid ‘Wicked’ release

Ariana Grande got cancelled by her fans for calling Jeffrey Dahmer “pretty fascinating.”
During her recent appearance on Podcrushed podcast with hosts Penn Badgley, Sophie Ansari and Nava Kavelin, the we can’t be friends crooner made some controversial remarks.
“I was infatuated with serial killers when I was younger,” Ariana revealed, “It was in between me being Cat [on Sam & Cat] and pop stuff, so it was like a younger group, and they were with parents, and someone said, ‘If you could have dinner with anyone living or dead, who would it be?’”
The pop artist continued, “They were like, ‘Sure, what’s the answer?’ and I was like, ‘I mean, Jeffrey Dahmer is pretty fascinating.’”
Ariana even made a shocking confession that she would like to meet Jeffrey.
Jeffry was accused of brutally murdering 17 boys and men from 1978 to 1991. He was killed in prison in 1994.
“I think I would have loved to have met him,” the Side to Side hitmaker added, “You know, maybe with a third party or someone involved. But I have questions.”
Ariana’s statement got viral on social media and her fans started bashing her.
A user said on Reddit, “This is so vile… I have a great interest in crime cases but the LAST thing I’d want to do is have dinner with a serial killer.”
On the work front, Airana's upcoming movie Wicked will release on November 24, 2024