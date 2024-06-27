Prince Harry’s rift with Princess Diana’s family laid bare

Prince Harry established an estranged relationship with his uncle Earl Spence after he introduced his wife Meghan Markle.
According to a resurfaced book, the Duke of Sussex allegedly introduced his fiancée to his Spencer family before they were married, hoping that Princess Diana's siblings would see similarities between them.
The Sky News reported, as per royal author Tom Bower, the Spencer family was humiliated by the similarity and didn't think there was any resemblance between the late People's Princess and Meghan.
In the book Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, the author wrote, “Harry assumed that Diana's family and friends would see a similarity between Diana and his fiancée.”
The author added, “He was disappointed. No one agreed that his vulnerable mother had anything in common with his girlfriend.”
Tom continued, “More discomforting for him, they thought Meghan would not fit in with the Royal Family."
He also stated that William, who was worried, intervened before the wedding and urged their uncle Earl Spencer to persuade Harry to take things slower in his relationship with Markle.
"Their unease was voiced by Charles Spencer, Diana's brother,” he wrote.
The author also stated, “At William's request, Spencer weighed in. Three times married, Spencer cautioned his nephew to reconsider his haste towards marriage. His advice provoked a bitter reaction.”
To note, Harry first met the Suit alum in July 2016 and he married her at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle less than two years later.