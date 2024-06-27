Royal

Prince Harry’s rift with Princess Diana’s family laid bare

Duke of Sussex feud with Spencer family ignited before his marriage

  • by Web Desk
  • June 27, 2024


Prince Harry established an estranged relationship with his uncle Earl Spence after he introduced his wife Meghan Markle.

According to a resurfaced book, the Duke of Sussex allegedly introduced his fiancée to his Spencer family before they were married, hoping that Princess Diana's siblings would see similarities between them.

The Sky News reported, as per royal author Tom Bower, the Spencer family was humiliated by the similarity and didn't think there was any resemblance between the late People's Princess and Meghan.

In the book Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, the author wrote, “Harry assumed that Diana's family and friends would see a similarity between Diana and his fiancée.”

The author added, “He was disappointed. No one agreed that his vulnerable mother had anything in common with his girlfriend.”

Tom continued, “More discomforting for him, they thought Meghan would not fit in with the Royal Family."

He also stated that William, who was worried, intervened before the wedding and urged their uncle Earl Spencer to persuade Harry to take things slower in his relationship with Markle.

"Their unease was voiced by Charles Spencer, Diana's brother,” he wrote.

The author also stated, “At William's request, Spencer weighed in. Three times married, Spencer cautioned his nephew to reconsider his haste towards marriage. His advice provoked a bitter reaction.”

To note, Harry first met the Suit alum in July 2016 and he married her at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle less than two years later.

Prince Harry talks of ‘sadness that eats away’ in heart wrenching new interview

Prince Harry talks of ‘sadness that eats away’ in heart wrenching new interview
J.K. Rowling shares big update about ‘Harry Potter’ TV series

J.K. Rowling shares big update about ‘Harry Potter’ TV series
Ariana Grande receives backlash for controversial remarks amid ‘Wicked’ release

Ariana Grande receives backlash for controversial remarks amid ‘Wicked’ release
Malika Andrews talks of making NBA history in a ‘male-dominated’ industry

Malika Andrews talks of making NBA history in a ‘male-dominated’ industry

Royal News

Malika Andrews talks of making NBA history in a ‘male-dominated’ industry
Prince Harry talks of ‘sadness that eats away’ in heart wrenching new interview
Malika Andrews talks of making NBA history in a ‘male-dominated’ industry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new trip becomes 'nightmare' for royal family
Malika Andrews talks of making NBA history in a ‘male-dominated’ industry
Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce sends strong message to Prince William
Malika Andrews talks of making NBA history in a ‘male-dominated’ industry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face obstacles in their trip to Australia
Malika Andrews talks of making NBA history in a ‘male-dominated’ industry
Prince Harry's heartfelt interaction in video comforting woman over grief: Watch
Malika Andrews talks of making NBA history in a ‘male-dominated’ industry
Kate Middleton gets snubbed by Prince William for Holyrood Week plan
Malika Andrews talks of making NBA history in a ‘male-dominated’ industry
Prince William takes firm stand on forgiveness stance with Prince Harry
Malika Andrews talks of making NBA history in a ‘male-dominated’ industry
Did Taylor Swift make Prince William 'bend the knee' for her? Find out
Malika Andrews talks of making NBA history in a ‘male-dominated’ industry
King Charles snubbed Duchess Sophie during Emperor Naruhito visit
Malika Andrews talks of making NBA history in a ‘male-dominated’ industry
Princess Eugenie raises awareness with poignant message on Scoliosis Day
Malika Andrews talks of making NBA history in a ‘male-dominated’ industry
Prince Harry plans to end rift with Princess Kate amid royal feud
Malika Andrews talks of making NBA history in a ‘male-dominated’ industry
King Charles steps down from distinguished position