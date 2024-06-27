Entertainment

Emma Myers spills beans on ‘Wednesday’ season 2: ‘My body will be buried’

Emma Myers said 'Wednesday’ was a big, overnight change

  • June 27, 2024
Netflix's hit series Wednesday has left fans eagerly awaiting its second season, but its star Emma Myers had something to share about it.

In a recent interview with NME, Myers was asked about the upcoming season of Wednesday, but she playfully refused to spill any beans.

“I cannot tell you anything about Wednesday season two!,” she said with a laugh. "Otherwise, my body will be buried somewhere and you'll never see me again."

However, Emma gushed about the new addition to cast in seasin 2.

“I’ve gotten to work with Steve Buscemi – he’s absolutely fantastic. And Billie Piper a couple of times, and we’re getting into the swing of it, and everybody fits in really well,” she noted.

Emma went on to share, “This season’s going to be great, especially with the new cast, and I’m excited about it.”

She further expressed about show’s success, noting, “The day after the show came out, I started filming a movie and so I wasn’t paying attention to how much it blew up,”

“That was a big change because I grew up home-schooled, and not doing anything of this size until all of a sudden, you’re thrown into the public eye. It was such a big overnight change that I didn’t even want to think about it, she added.

Moreover, Emma Myers mystery-thriller A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder is slated to air on BBC Three on July 1, 2024.

Entertainment News

Malika Andrews shares insights of working in a ‘male-dominated’ industry
Top 5 upcoming Hollywood films for an action packed summer
Kyle Richards reunites with ex-Mauricio Umansky on birthday amid separation
‘Night at the Museum’ star Bill Cobbs dies at 90
Ayeza Khan delights fans with latest Insta post: See inside
Joseph Quinn hints at shocking return to Stranger Things S5: "Chances Are High"!
Neil Young calls off Crazy Horse Tour including Hollywood Bowl, Ohana Fest
Lisa Kudrow reveals heartfelt reason for watching 'Friends' again
Emma Roberts calls out George Clooney for THIS reason
‘The Glassworker’: Pakistan's first hand-drawn film drops wowing trailer
Justin Timberlake’s ‘Forget Tomorrow World’ Tour on verge of losing audience?
Jason Kelce recalls tear-jerking moment from Taylor Swift's London show