Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupt Sunak Starmer’s final debate

Pro-Palestinian protestors gathered outside Nottingham University on Wednesday, June 26, as Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer had a final debate before the elections.
The demonstrators were holding placards calling for a ceasefire in Gaza while chanting the slogan ‘Free, Free Palestine.’
The protestors could be heard chanting slogans from outside in the televised general election debate as Sunak and Starmer spoke on stage.
According to Mirror, the continuous chants from the protestors forced the host, Mishal Husain, to explain to the audience, “If you can hear any noises off, ladies and gentlemen, or anyone at home, there is a protest taking place outside, which is also an aspect of our democracy and people exercising their freedom of speech."
Moreover, viewers at home were also struggling to hear the voices of Sunak and Starmer due to the chants of the demonstrators.
One of the viewers wrote on social media, “Can't concentrate with the noise in the background," while the other asked, “Are we going to have the protesters the entire broadcast?”
Meanwhile, the Nottingham Solidarity Group, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), claimed responsibility for the protest and disruption in the debate, saying, “General Election Debate Protest in Nottingham started. We will not allow Genocide enablers to go undisturbed in our city. Free Palestine!”
To note, general elections in the UK are scheduled for July 4, 2024.