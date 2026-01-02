Alix Earle, Tom Brady ignite romance buzz with intimate New Year 2026 outing

Alix Earle and Tom Brady have stepped into the New Year 2026 together.
On Thursday, January 1, TMZ reported that the 25-year-old American internet personality was spotted enjoying an intimate outing with the 48-year-old former Patriots quarterback on the New Year’s Eve.
The duo, which have sparked a buzz online, were seen hanging out and looking cozy as they attended an event in St. Barths.
In a video shared by PEOPLE, Earle and Brady were seen spending time together on the dance floor, talking and grooving to the music.
At one point, the social media star was filmed smiling warmly at the footballer before leaning in close to say something privately, as her hand briefly traced his back.
During the short, intimate interaction, the pair seemed at ease and were seen laughing together.
Tom Brady parted ways from Gisele Bündchen, his wife of 13 years, in 2022, while Alix Earle ended her relationship with Houston Texans player Braxton Berrios in December 2025, after the two dated for over two years.
“It’s just been really hard to process in general, and I think why I’ve been scared to say something is because I feel like it just makes it more real. Braxton and I are no longer together. We have been doing long distance since basically June and we haven't gotten to see each other that often,” said the Dancing with the Stars alum after the split.
The NFL star also previously sparked dating buzz with Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney after they were spotted together at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s Italy wedding mid-2025.