UK braces for snow and icy conditions with major travel disruption this week

Snow and icy conditions are set to hit large parts of the UK at the start of 2026.
In northern Scotland, amber warnings have been issued with some areas expecting up to 20 cm of snow and blizzard conditions from midday Friday, January 2 to midday Saturday, January 3.
While a less severe yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for areas north of Dundee from New Year's Day until midnight Sunday, January 4.
Considering this, authorities are advising residents to prepare for delays and disruptions on roads, buses and trains.
Certain parts of North Wales and northwest England, especially higher areas could see up to 5cm of snow.
At the same time, Northern Ireland and northern Scotland also have yellow weather warnings in place for snow and icy conditions during specific periods on New Year's Day and Friday.
The Met Office has also warned that people could get injured by slipping or falling on icy surfaces.
As per Sky News, the national meteorological service said, "If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery. Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated."
On the other hand, yellow alerts have been upgraded to amber across the East Midlands, West Midlands, southeast, southwest, east of England, Yorkshire and the Humber, and London will be in place until 10am on January 6.