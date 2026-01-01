World
  • By Bushra Saleem
World

Swiss Ski resort bar explosion kills ‘several’ people, investigation underway

Crans-Montana bar blast, over 100 people present during New Year's Eve fire

  • By Bushra Saleem
Swiss Ski resort bar explosion kills ‘several’ people, investigation underway
Swiss Ski resort bar explosion kills ‘several’ people, investigation underway

Several people have been killed and others injured after a blaze ripped through a crowded bar in the luxury Alpine ski resort town of Crans Montana, Swiss police have said.

“The fire started around 1:30 am [00:30 GMT] this morning in a bar called ‘Le Constellation,'” as revellers rang in the new year, police spokesperson Gaetan Lathion said on Thursday.

“More than a hundred people were in the building, and we are seeing many injured and many dead,” he added.

According to Al Jazeera,the police declined to confirm the number of casualties, but said many people were being treated for burns.

Citing police, Sky News reported that at least 10 people had died, with some local media saying the figure may be higher.

Earlier media reports said there had been an explosion, but a police statement called the blaze “a fire of undetermined origin”.

Images published by Swiss media showed a building in flames, and emergency services nearby.

“A major emergency response is underway,” the police statement said, “A large contingent of police, firefighters, and rescue workers immediately went to the scene to assist the numerous victims.”

A medical source told national broadcaster RTS that hospitals in French-speaking Switzerland were overwhelmed with burn victims in the aftermath of the blaze.

Several hours after the blast, an AFP photographer on scene saw a number of ambulances on the road from Crans Montana.

Crans Montana is situated in the heart of the Swiss Alps, just 40 kilometres (25 miles) north of the Matterhorn.

Kai Trump, Ivanka, and Tiffany wish Donald Trump Jr a happy 48th birthday

Kai Trump, Ivanka, and Tiffany wish Donald Trump Jr a happy 48th birthday
Where to watch ball drop: Times Square live stream and TV option

Where to watch ball drop: Times Square live stream and TV option
UK prepares for New Year 2026 celebrations amid cold weather warnings

UK prepares for New Year 2026 celebrations amid cold weather warnings
Which countries have banned US citizens? Find out

Which countries have banned US citizens? Find out
Times Square unveils biggest New Year’s eve ball in history

Times Square unveils biggest New Year’s eve ball in history
New Year 2026: New Zealand, Sydney ring in year with spectacular fireworks

New Year 2026: New Zealand, Sydney ring in year with spectacular fireworks
Khaleda Zia’s funeral draws massive crowds as Bangladesh mourns political icon

Khaleda Zia’s funeral draws massive crowds as Bangladesh mourns political icon
Camila Mendoza Olmos search takes new turn after body discovered near home

Camila Mendoza Olmos search takes new turn after body discovered near home
Putin sends new year gift to North Korean Leader's sister Kim Yo Jong

Putin sends new year gift to North Korean Leader's sister Kim Yo Jong
Zohran Mamdani to take oath at old City Hall subway stop on New Year's Eve

Zohran Mamdani to take oath at old City Hall subway stop on New Year's Eve
Tatiana Schlossberg passes away at 35 after terminal cancer diagnosis

Tatiana Schlossberg passes away at 35 after terminal cancer diagnosis
Germany shaken as thieves drill into bank vault, steal €30M in Christmas heist

Germany shaken as thieves drill into bank vault, steal €30M in Christmas heist

Popular News

Aishwarya Rai radiates glow as she enjoys vacation with Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai radiates glow as she enjoys vacation with Abhishek Bachchan
59 minutes ago
Kensington Palace shares Kate, William’s special message as they kick off 2026

Kensington Palace shares Kate, William’s special message as they kick off 2026
an hour ago
Sidharth Malhotra wishes fans happy new year, ‘grateful for growth’ in 2025

Sidharth Malhotra wishes fans happy new year, ‘grateful for growth’ in 2025
2 hours ago