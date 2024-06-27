Entertainment

Nicole Kidman graces Balenciaga Couture show with daughter Sunday

  • by Web Desk
  • June 27, 2024
Nicole Kidman, who recently won the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award, has graced the Balenciaga Couture show with her daughter Sunday.

The mother-daughter duo attended the star-studded show on Wednesday.

Nicole was twinning with her 15-year old daughter. The duo wore stunning black dresses and sunglasses.

Sunday stayed beside her mom throughout the Spanish fashion brand’s show.

Other renowned celebrities who attended the fashion show include Naomi Watts and daughter Kai Schreiber, Maya Rudolph and daughter Pearl Minnie Anderson, Katy Perry, Kerry Washington, Teyana Taylor, Joey King, Lisa Rinna, Michelle Yeoh and Charli XCX.

Nicole and her husband Keith Urban celebrated their 18th anniversary recently.

On the joyous occasion of their wedding anniversary, the lovebirds posted a cute picture on their social media account.

The duo took to their Instagram account to share the intimate photo on Tuesday, showcasing their ever-lasting romance.

Nicole and Keith met for the first time at the G'Day USA gala in 2005 and tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Sydney, Australia, the following year.

The romantic couple shares two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

Entertainment News

Nick Jonas enjoys Australian day out with daughter Malti Marie
Dick Van Dyke reacts on filming ‘Mary Poppins’ with Julie Andrews
Emma Myers spills beans on ‘Wednesday’ season 2: ‘My body will be buried’
Malika Andrews shares insights of working in a ‘male-dominated’ industry
Top 5 upcoming Hollywood films for an action packed summer
Kyle Richards reunites with ex-Mauricio Umansky on birthday amid separation
‘Night at the Museum’ star Bill Cobbs dies at 90
Ayeza Khan delights fans with latest Insta post: See inside
Joseph Quinn hints at shocking return to Stranger Things S5: "Chances Are High"!
Neil Young calls off Crazy Horse Tour including Hollywood Bowl, Ohana Fest
Lisa Kudrow reveals heartfelt reason for watching 'Friends' again
Emma Roberts calls out George Clooney for THIS reason