Andrew Garfield ‘quietly’ dating ‘A Complete Unknown’ star Monica Barbaro

Andrew Garfield has ‘quietly’ found his new love!
According to sources, the We Live in Time star is dating the A Complete Unknown actress Monica Barbaro.
"They've been really lowkey and have been spending time together quietly," an insider said of the couple to People.
Although, neither Garfield nor Barbaro has officially announce their relationship, the two have often seen together.
Last month, the rumoured couple posed together at W Magazine's annual Best Performances party in Los Angeles.
More recently, Barbaro and Garfield were spotted sitting side by side in the audience during a performance of Richard II at the Bridge Theatre on London's West End, starring Jonathan Bailey.
In a video making rounds on social media on Thursday, the pair, who were dressed casually, could be seen chatting before the show began.
Earlier to this, Garfield was in a relationship with spiritual reader Kate Tomas, who he met in March 2024.
However, the estranged couple called it quit months before Tomas revealed in October that they were no longer together.
Andrew Garfield was previously linked to his Amazing Spider-Man costar Emma Stone in the 2010s and in 2021, he began dating model Alyssa Miller, but the two broke up by April 2022.