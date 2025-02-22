Entertainment

BLACKPINK Lisa gives sneak peek of album 'Alter Ego' with full track list

Lisa announced her debut studio album 'Alter Ego' during her Fan-Meetup concert in November 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 22, 2025
BLACKPINK Lisa gives sneak peek of album Alter Ego with full track list
BLACKPINK Lisa gives sneak peek of album 'Alter Ego' with full track list

BLACKPINK’s youngest member Lisa has increased fans excitement for her debut studio album Alter Ego, by dropping a full track list.

The 27-year-old singer turned to her Instagram on February 22, to share the full 15-song track list featuring renowned artists such as Megan Thee Stallion and Tyla.

Along with the list, the post was captioned with the name of the new album and its release date, noting, "ALTER EGO 2.28.25."

In the teaser film, Lisa appeared in front of the camera in an all-black chic ensemble, and was surrounded by her five alter egos, Roxi, Kiki, Sunni, Vixi, and Speedi.


The video also had the snippet from track #6 from her album featuring Future in the background.

The Rockstar crooner also dropped couple of pre-releases ahead of her highly-anticipated album including Born Again with the collaboration of famous US rapper Doja Cat and Raye, and New Woman featuring Spanish singer Rosalía.

Following these collaborations, Lisa will be joined by South African rapper Tyla for her track When I’m With You and Megan Thee Stallion for Rapunzel.

Lisa is also planning to drop a graphic novel titles Alter-Ego: The Official Comic on March 2024, under her comic company Lalisa Comics, after the release of her album.

The highly-anticipated Alter Ego comes after she debuted her single album Lalisa in September 2021, which made Lisa the first female artist to sell 736,000 copies of an album in its release first week in South Korea.

Notably, the BLACKPINK member also made her acting debut in the third season of HBO's The White Lotus, which premiered on February 16, 2025.

Ben Affleck 'casually dating' days after Jennifer Lopez divorce settlement

Ben Affleck 'casually dating' days after Jennifer Lopez divorce settlement
Prince Harry receives shocking update after Meghan Markle's heartfelt move

Prince Harry receives shocking update after Meghan Markle's heartfelt move
WhatsApp to roll out major update for managing home screen notifications

WhatsApp to roll out major update for managing home screen notifications
Gautam Adani faces massive wealth loss amid legal battles

Gautam Adani faces massive wealth loss amid legal battles
Ben Affleck 'casually dating' days after Jennifer Lopez divorce settlement
Ben Affleck 'casually dating' days after Jennifer Lopez divorce settlement
'Spider-Man' creators drop shocking update for Tom Holland fans
'Spider-Man' creators drop shocking update for Tom Holland fans
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez legally declared single after messy split battle
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez legally declared single after messy split battle
Blake Lively slams The Hollywood Reporter over ‘sexist’ Justin Baldoni lawsuit cover
Blake Lively slams The Hollywood Reporter over ‘sexist’ Justin Baldoni lawsuit cover
Jason Kelce reveals Taylor Swift's key role in Travis Kelce's growing life
Jason Kelce reveals Taylor Swift's key role in Travis Kelce's growing life
Andrew Garfield ‘quietly’ dating ‘A Complete Unknown’ star Monica Barbaro
Andrew Garfield ‘quietly’ dating ‘A Complete Unknown’ star Monica Barbaro
Kanye West finally speaks on ex-assistant’s sexual harassment lawsuit
Kanye West finally speaks on ex-assistant’s sexual harassment lawsuit
Jerry Butler dead: R&B group lead singer leaves fans mourning
Jerry Butler dead: R&B group lead singer leaves fans mourning
A$AP Rocky breaks silence on becoming Ray-Ban’s first ever creative director
A$AP Rocky breaks silence on becoming Ray-Ban’s first ever creative director
Lady Gaga announces special beach show after ‘Mayhem’ release
Lady Gaga announces special beach show after ‘Mayhem’ release
Courteney Cox oozes elegance as she officiates pal’s wedding in Australia
Courteney Cox oozes elegance as she officiates pal’s wedding in Australia
Selena Gomez, Gracie Abrams share heartfelt message after song release
Selena Gomez, Gracie Abrams share heartfelt message after song release