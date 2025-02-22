BLACKPINK Lisa gives sneak peek of album 'Alter Ego' with full track list

BLACKPINK’s youngest member Lisa has increased fans excitement for her debut studio album Alter Ego, by dropping a full track list.
The 27-year-old singer turned to her Instagram on February 22, to share the full 15-song track list featuring renowned artists such as Megan Thee Stallion and Tyla.
Along with the list, the post was captioned with the name of the new album and its release date, noting, "ALTER EGO 2.28.25."
In the teaser film, Lisa appeared in front of the camera in an all-black chic ensemble, and was surrounded by her five alter egos, Roxi, Kiki, Sunni, Vixi, and Speedi.
The video also had the snippet from track #6 from her album featuring Future in the background.
The Rockstar crooner also dropped couple of pre-releases ahead of her highly-anticipated album including Born Again with the collaboration of famous US rapper Doja Cat and Raye, and New Woman featuring Spanish singer Rosalía.
Following these collaborations, Lisa will be joined by South African rapper Tyla for her track When I’m With You and Megan Thee Stallion for Rapunzel.
Lisa is also planning to drop a graphic novel titles Alter-Ego: The Official Comic on March 2024, under her comic company Lalisa Comics, after the release of her album.
The highly-anticipated Alter Ego comes after she debuted her single album Lalisa in September 2021, which made Lisa the first female artist to sell 736,000 copies of an album in its release first week in South Korea.
Notably, the BLACKPINK member also made her acting debut in the third season of HBO's The White Lotus, which premiered on February 16, 2025.