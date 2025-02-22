Entertainment

Hailey Bieber not 'happy' with Justin following his strange behaviour

Recently, Justin Bieber supported wife Hailey Bieber at her Rhode Skin pop-up store in Los Angeles

  February 22, 2025
Justin Bieber has been making headlines for his bizarre and strange behaviour during recent appearances.

Earlier this month, the Sorry singer was spotted shirtless at a spa in California, looking unkempt, which sparked concern about his well-being among fans.

More recently, Justin showed up to support wife Hailey Bieber at her Rhode Skin pop-up store in Los Angeles.

However, many videos from the event showed Justin's weird behaviours, including shifting his weight, clutching pants, and scratching leg, which fuelled more concerns among fans.

Now, a source has told Page Six that Hailey is also "really concerned" for his singer husband and she is "not happy" with him.

According to the insider, the Rhode founder “isn’t sure how to manage things at this point.”

“Justin is going through a hard time and Hailey is doing her best to be there for him, but there’s only so much she can do,” the insider said

The source added, “Hailey loves Justin with all her heart but that doesn’t necessarily mean she’s happy,” the insider says.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, who welcomed their first child, son Jack Blues in August, has been subjected to breakup rumour since their wedding in 2018.

