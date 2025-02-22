Entertainment

Ben Affleck 'casually dating' days after Jennifer Lopez divorce settlement

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez settled their divorce on January 6 and declared legally single on February 21

  February 22, 2025
Ben Affleck is finally moving on from Jennifer Lopez.

The estranged couple settled their divorce on January 6 and declared legally single by the Los Angeles County Superior Court  on Friday, February 21.

Now, an insider has revealed to People Magazine that the Gone Girl actor is "casually" dating.

"Ben's casually dating," the source told the outlet.

They continued, “This doesn't seem to be a focus though,” adding that Affleck is “very focused on work. If he's not filming, he spends long days at his office.”

The insider further revealed that the 52-year-old actor also spends “a lot of time” with his and Jennifer Garner’s children, Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose, and specially Samuel.

“They are very close,” they said of his youngest child.

Affleck and Lopez, who first got engaged in 2002, had an on and off relationship. 

The former couple called off their engagement in January 2004 but rekindled their romance in 2021 and finally tied the knot in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in 2022.

After a month, they celebrated their wedding with a ceremony in Georgia alongside their friends and family.

However, exactly two years after the Georgia ceremony, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, 2024, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

