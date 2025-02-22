Jason Kelce reveals Taylor Swift's key role in Travis Kelce's growing life  

Jason Kelce made the heartfelt revelation about his brother Travis Kelce's love life with popstar, Taylor Swift.
In a conversation with The Steam Room podcast, the 37-year-old former footballer stated that the 14-time Grammy-winning musician has played a significant role in the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's "staggering growth."
Jason said that when Travis first informed him that he was currently seeing Taylor, he knew "early on" that this relationship would definitely work for him.
"I remember the first time he said he was hanging out with her and I remember just being like, Are you kidding me? You’re hanging out with Taylor Swift? Like, that’s insane. That’s awesome for you," the father-of-three said on Friday, February 21.
The New Heights podcast host also admitted that the "level" of romance the couple, who began dating each other in September 2023, has shared is really "eye-opening" for all of us.
Jason additionally added that the NFL athlete was non-serious about his life before meeting with Taylor, however, since he has been connected with her romantically, he has grown up in every possible aspect of life.
According to Page Six, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are going strong in their two-year-long relationship.
They were last spotted at the 2025 Super Bowl earlier this month for the 35-year-old footballer's final series.