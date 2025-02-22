Princess Beatrice husband's ex drops exciting update about their son Wolfie

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son Wolfie has headed to the US for an exciting holiday.
The 8-year-old is making the most of his half-term break with mom Dara Huang in Florida.
Taking to her Instagram account, Dara shared a carousel of photos and videos, featuring her fun-filled times at Sea World and the beach with her son Christopher Woolf.
In the delightful photos, which were taken against the breathtaking view of the sea world, Wolfie's face was hidden with a sticker.
"What half-term looks like when you’re from Florida," Dara wrote in the caption.
"Spending time with our loved ones is the most important part about school break!" the architect added.
This delightful update comes a month after Princess Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed their daughter Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli on January 22.
To note, Beatrice is the first member of her generation of the British royal family to become a step-parent.