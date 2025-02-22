Royal

Princess Beatrice husband's ex drops exciting update about their son Wolfie

Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares son Wolfie with his ex-girlfriend Dara Huang

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 22, 2025


Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son Wolfie has headed to the US for an exciting holiday.

The 8-year-old is making the most of his half-term break with mom Dara Huang in Florida.

Taking to her Instagram account, Dara shared a carousel of photos and videos, featuring her fun-filled times at Sea World and the beach with her son Christopher Woolf.

In the delightful photos, which were taken against the breathtaking view of the sea world, Wolfie's face was hidden with a sticker.

"What half-term looks like when you’re from Florida," Dara wrote in the caption.

"Spending time with our loved ones is the most important part about school break!" the architect added.

This delightful update comes a month after Princess Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed their daughter Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli on January 22.

To note, Beatrice is the first member of her generation of the British royal family to become a step-parent.

Spotify to promote AI-narrated audiobooks with surprise collaboration

Spotify to promote AI-narrated audiobooks with surprise collaboration
Jessica Simpson opens up on healing journey after Eric Johnson divorce

Jessica Simpson opens up on healing journey after Eric Johnson divorce

Trump dismisses top general CQ Brown amid military leadership overhaul

Trump dismisses top general CQ Brown amid military leadership overhaul

Hailey Bieber celebrates close pal Bella Hadid's new venture

Hailey Bieber celebrates close pal Bella Hadid's new venture

Prince Harry receives shocking update after Meghan Markle's heartfelt move
Prince Harry receives shocking update after Meghan Markle's heartfelt move
Princess Anne receives 'Queen' title after Buckingham Palace reception
Princess Anne receives 'Queen' title after Buckingham Palace reception
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry break silence amid As Ever controversy
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry break silence amid As Ever controversy
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle learn from Royal Family’s big mistake
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle learn from Royal Family’s big mistake
Queen Mary of Denmark holds important meeting for ‘five-year’ plan
Queen Mary of Denmark holds important meeting for ‘five-year’ plan
Meghan Markle to make cameo in ‘Suits’ spinoff ‘Suits LA’?
Meghan Markle to make cameo in ‘Suits’ spinoff ‘Suits LA’?
Meghan Markle lands in trouble for ‘copying’ Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle lands in trouble for ‘copying’ Kate Middleton
Princess Anne honors pioneers in STEM at WISE Awards 2025
Princess Anne honors pioneers in STEM at WISE Awards 2025
Princess Kate, Prince William, King Charles set to attend special service
Princess Kate, Prince William, King Charles set to attend special service
Meghan Markle too busy to ‘babysit’ as Harry needs ‘constant reassurance’
Meghan Markle too busy to ‘babysit’ as Harry needs ‘constant reassurance’
Kate Middleton takes thoughtful decision to protect her boundaries after cancer
Kate Middleton takes thoughtful decision to protect her boundaries after cancer
Queen Máxima presides IMF ‘fireside chat’ to push for financial health
Queen Máxima presides IMF ‘fireside chat’ to push for financial health