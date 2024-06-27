Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla officially bid farewell to Japanese Emperor

King Charles and Queen Camilla performed their royal duty to bid farewell to Japanese delegation

  • by Web Desk
  • June 27, 2024


King Charles and Queen Camilla have performed their royal duty of officially bidding farewell to the Japanese Emperor and his wife at Buckingham Palace this morning.

The King and Queen shook the hands of the Japanese delegation on the last day of their state visit at the Grand Entrance to say goodbye.

Camilla donned a bright blue dress for the occasion while Charles wore a three piece suit with a blue tie.

Her majesty warmly hugged Empress Masako of Japan and Charles exchanged final goodbyes with Emperor Naruhito.

In the viral clip, the King and Emperor can be seen exchanging pleasant dialogues with ripples of laughter.

Empress Masako kissed the Queen on both cheeks before heading towards the car.

Camilla shook the Emperor’s hand and said, “Goodbye, it’s been so lovely to have you here.”

The Empress also kissed Queen Camilla on both cheeks, followed by King Charles.

Furthermore, Prince William was absent from this occasion along with his sick wife Kate Middleton, who did not even greeted the Japanese delegation due to her chemotherapy sessions.

Royal News

Duchess Sophie missed Wednesday's royal banquet for this reason
Prince Philip's gift to hospitalized Princess Anne 'will help recover' soon
King Charles' cruel PR game exposed by Meghan Markle in viral video
Prince Harry's rift with Princess Diana's family laid bare
Prince Harry talks of 'sadness that eats away' in heart wrenching new interview
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new trip becomes 'nightmare' for royal family
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce sends strong message to Prince William
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face obstacles in their trip to Australia
Prince Harry's heartfelt interaction in video comforting woman over grief: Watch
Kate Middleton gets snubbed by Prince William for Holyrood Week plan
Prince William takes firm stand on forgiveness stance with Prince Harry
Did Taylor Swift make Prince William 'bend the knee' for her? Find out