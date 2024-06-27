King Charles, Queen Camilla officially bid farewell to Japanese Emperor

King Charles and Queen Camilla have performed their royal duty of officially bidding farewell to the Japanese Emperor and his wife at Buckingham Palace this morning.
The King and Queen shook the hands of the Japanese delegation on the last day of their state visit at the Grand Entrance to say goodbye.
Camilla donned a bright blue dress for the occasion while Charles wore a three piece suit with a blue tie.
Her majesty warmly hugged Empress Masako of Japan and Charles exchanged final goodbyes with Emperor Naruhito.
In the viral clip, the King and Emperor can be seen exchanging pleasant dialogues with ripples of laughter.
Empress Masako kissed the Queen on both cheeks before heading towards the car.
Camilla shook the Emperor’s hand and said, “Goodbye, it’s been so lovely to have you here.”
The Empress also kissed Queen Camilla on both cheeks, followed by King Charles.
Furthermore, Prince William was absent from this occasion along with his sick wife Kate Middleton, who did not even greeted the Japanese delegation due to her chemotherapy sessions.