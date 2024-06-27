Royal

Prince Philip’s gift to hospitalized Princess Anne ‘will help recover’ soon

Princess Anne’s ‘horror injuries’ to go away quickly

  • by Web Desk
  • June 27, 2024


Princess Anne’s remarkable gift from late father, Prince Philip, will pave the way for her swift recovery from recent injuries.

According to Mirror, an ex-royal butler to King Charles had previously revealed that the princess is following the steps of their father.

The servant was named Grant Harrold, who tended to both Your Majesty and Queen Camilla from 2004 to 2011.

He used to look after Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, as well.

Having spent such a long time with the Royal Family, the chief manservant said that Princess Anne “doesn’t let anything faze her as she’s the strongest” after her accident on Sunday, June 23.

This is the present in particular that she doubtlessly inherited from Prince Philip.

And, now, these very same qualities are helping her recover from the “horror” ordeal at the Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

In an interview with Slingo, Grant Harrold added that the royal Princess even displays manners and traits that are similar to her dad.

He said, “Princess Anne got lots of similarities with looks and mannerisms with Prince Philip. He was a very straight-talking man and so is she. Anne has great humour and is a great support for the King.”

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra break silence on alleged ‘gold fraud’ case

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra break silence on alleged ‘gold fraud’ case
Camila Cabello is ‘tired’ of her songs: DETAILS

Camila Cabello is ‘tired’ of her songs: DETAILS
'Bridgerton's Bessie Carter, Sam Phillips confirm romance with PDA-packed outing

'Bridgerton's Bessie Carter, Sam Phillips confirm romance with PDA-packed outing
Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert

Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert

Royal News

Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert
Duchess Sophie missed Wednesday’s royal banquet for this reason
Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert
King Charles, Queen Camilla officially bid farewell to Japanese Emperor
Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert
King Charles’ cruel PR game exposed by Meghan Markle in viral video
Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert
Prince Harry’s rift with Princess Diana’s family laid bare
Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert
Prince Harry talks of ‘sadness that eats away’ in heart wrenching new interview
Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new trip becomes 'nightmare' for royal family
Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert
Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce sends strong message to Prince William
Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face obstacles in their trip to Australia
Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert
Prince Harry's heartfelt interaction in video comforting woman over grief: Watch
Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert
Kate Middleton gets snubbed by Prince William for Holyrood Week plan
Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert
Prince William takes firm stand on forgiveness stance with Prince Harry
Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert
Did Taylor Swift make Prince William 'bend the knee' for her? Find out