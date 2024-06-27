Prince Philip’s gift to hospitalized Princess Anne ‘will help recover’ soon

Princess Anne’s remarkable gift from late father, Prince Philip, will pave the way for her swift recovery from recent injuries.
According to Mirror, an ex-royal butler to King Charles had previously revealed that the princess is following the steps of their father.
The servant was named Grant Harrold, who tended to both Your Majesty and Queen Camilla from 2004 to 2011.
He used to look after Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, as well.
Having spent such a long time with the Royal Family, the chief manservant said that Princess Anne “doesn’t let anything faze her as she’s the strongest” after her accident on Sunday, June 23.
This is the present in particular that she doubtlessly inherited from Prince Philip.
And, now, these very same qualities are helping her recover from the “horror” ordeal at the Southmead Hospital in Bristol.
In an interview with Slingo, Grant Harrold added that the royal Princess even displays manners and traits that are similar to her dad.
He said, “Princess Anne got lots of similarities with looks and mannerisms with Prince Philip. He was a very straight-talking man and so is she. Anne has great humour and is a great support for the King.”