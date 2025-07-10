Prince Harry faces huge setback after King Charles' snub at state banquet

Prince Harry has seemingly faced a huge setback after getting snubbed from estrange father King Charles.
Earlier this week, the British monarch hosted a grand State Banquet at Windsor Castle for French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he delivered a heartfelt speech celebrating eldest son Prince William.
In a surprising move, His Majesty left out his youngest son, Prince Harry, from the heartfelt speech.
After the painful snub from Charles, the Duke of Sussex is said to be disappointed by a Hollywood star John Travolta.
As per a report from Radar Online, Harry used to be a close pal of John but recently the actor has been spending more time with Sam Asghari, pushing the royal on one side.
A sussex source shared, "Both John and Harry have endured profound emotional loss and see those same wounds reflected in one another. They connected instantly. It wasn't only about aircraft, helicopters, or being dads – or even that famous dance with Diana.”
The insider added, "When Harry found out John was growing close to Sam, it really threw him. He doesn't have an issue with Sam personally – it just made it painfully clear that John still makes time for others, just not for him anymore."
It is pertinent to note that Harry's attempts to reconcile have also been ignored by Travolta.