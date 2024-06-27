Nick Jonas enjoys Australian day out with daughter Malti Marie

Nick Jonas, who recently returned home after wrapping up his long tour, is now spending quality time with his daughter Malti Marie.
The Close singer took to his Instagram account on Thursday to share heartwarming photos of their special day out at an amusement park in Australia.
The sweet snapshots show Nick and Malti sharing a tender hug, taking a leisurely stroll through the park what appeared to be the Sea World theme park on the Gold Coast in Queensland.
Meanwhile, Nick concluded his post with a cute photo of him, Malti and family members posing alongside PAW Patrol’s Chase and Marshall.
Alongside the post, Nick penned, "We met PAW Patrol.”
Nick's wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas showered love in his comment section by dropping a love emoji.
Fans also rushed to the comment section to adore the father-daughter bond. One user gushed, “Awwww we love a daddy and daughter moment.”
While another noted, “That hug must be the best in the world.”
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas welcomed Malti, via surrogate on January 15, 2022.