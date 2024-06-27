Entertainment

Nick Jonas enjoys Australian day out with daughter Malti Marie

  by Web Desk
  June 27, 2024
Nick Jonas, who recently returned home after wrapping up his long tour, is now spending quality time with his daughter Malti Marie.

The Close singer took to his Instagram account on Thursday to share heartwarming photos of their special day out at an amusement park in Australia.

The sweet snapshots show Nick and Malti sharing a tender hug, taking a leisurely stroll through the park what appeared to be the Sea World theme park on the Gold Coast in Queensland.

Meanwhile, Nick concluded his post with a cute photo of him, Malti and family members posing alongside PAW Patrol’s Chase and Marshall.

Alongside the post, Nick penned, "We met PAW Patrol.”


Nick's wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas showered love in his comment section by dropping a love emoji.

Fans also rushed to the comment section to adore the father-daughter bond. One user gushed, “Awwww we love a daddy and daughter moment.”

While another noted, “That hug must be the best in the world.”

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas welcomed Malti, via surrogate on January 15, 2022.

Entertainment News

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra break silence on alleged ‘gold fraud’ case
Camila Cabello is ‘tired’ of her songs: DETAILS
'Bridgerton's Bessie Carter, Sam Phillips confirm romance with PDA-packed outing
Dick Van Dyke reacts on filming ‘Mary Poppins’ with Julie Andrews
Nicole Kidman graces Balenciaga Couture show with daughter Sunday
Emma Myers spills beans on ‘Wednesday’ season 2: ‘My body will be buried’
Malika Andrews shares insights of working in a ‘male-dominated’ industry
Top 5 upcoming Hollywood films for an action packed summer
Kyle Richards reunites with ex-Mauricio Umansky on birthday amid separation
‘Night at the Museum’ star Bill Cobbs dies at 90
Ayeza Khan delights fans with latest Insta post: See inside
Joseph Quinn hints at shocking return to Stranger Things S5: "Chances Are High"!