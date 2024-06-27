Ariana Grande called ‘sick’ for fascination with serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer

Ariana Grande has been widely slammed for showing an interest in having a sit down chat with the late serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer.
For the unversed, in a recent podcast appearance, she confessed that the s*x offender is her “dream dinner guest,” even though he slashed 17 men terribly.
Then, the singer went on to recall that she previously shared this desire with a group of young fans during a Q&A session in her career early on.
According to TMZ, these revelations have terrified the family of Tony Hughes, who was a deaf and mute man killed by Jeffrey Dahmer in 1991.
The victim’s mother, Shirley, told the media portal about hoping that Ariana Grande would understand how hurtful her comments were to them and other similar families.
She pointed that the vocalist’s laughter when discussing her “Jeffrey Dahmer fascination” was quite disturbing, which has brought “very real pain.”
“It seems like she’s sick in her mind. It’s not fancy or funny to say you would want to do dinner with him. It’s also not something you should say to young people,” Shirley noted.
This was followed by her saying that it was equally troubling that Ariana Grande didn’t show any empathy for Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims.
And these sentiments are also shared by Tony Hughes’ sister, Barbara, who would like to see the star apologize, so he fans can know it’s not right.