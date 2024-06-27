Hollywood

Ariana Grande called 'sick' for fascination with serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer

  June 27, 2024
Ariana Grande has been widely slammed for showing an interest in having a sit down chat with the late serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer.

For the unversed, in a recent podcast appearance, she confessed that the s*x offender is her “dream dinner guest,” even though he slashed 17 men terribly.

Then, the singer went on to recall that she previously shared this desire with a group of young fans during a Q&A session in her career early on.

According to TMZ, these revelations have terrified the family of Tony Hughes, who was a deaf and mute man killed by Jeffrey Dahmer in 1991.

The victim’s mother, Shirley, told the media portal about hoping that Ariana Grande would understand how hurtful her comments were to them and other similar families.

She pointed that the vocalist’s laughter when discussing her “Jeffrey Dahmer fascination” was quite disturbing, which has brought “very real pain.”

“It seems like she’s sick in her mind. It’s not fancy or funny to say you would want to do dinner with him. It’s also not something you should say to young people,” Shirley noted.

This was followed by her saying that it was equally troubling that Ariana Grande didn’t show any empathy for Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims.

And these sentiments are also shared by Tony Hughes’ sister, Barbara, who would like to see the star apologize, so he fans can know it’s not right.

Justin Bieber grabs Hailey Bieber’s hand for a dinner date
Jimmy Kimmel raves about partying with Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston and more
J.K. Rowling shares big update about ‘Harry Potter’ TV series
Ariana Grande receives backlash for controversial remarks amid ‘Wicked’ release
Jeremy Allen White gushes over costar Ayo Edebiri’s directorial debut
Taylor Swift’s reaction to Travis Kelce criticizing Joe Alwyn’s privacy revealed
Kevin Costner hides behind sunglasses while fighting back tears in interview
Britney Spears did not reconcile with kids yet, says insider
Justin Timberlake gets lovey-dovey encouragement from wife Jessica Biel
Katrice Price loses filthy mansion to court custodians after eviction
Sophie Turner makes fiery comeback with ‘Joan’ after Joe Jonas divorce: WATCH