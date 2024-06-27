Camila Cabello is ‘tired’ of her songs: DETAILS

Camila Cabello confessed her feelings will "Never Be the Same" for two of her songs.
During a cover story interview with Complex, the Know No Better singer disclosed how she has become tired of listening two of her songs – 2018’s Havana and 2019’s Senorita.
Although, the song-writer is filled with gratitude for both songs, still Senorita is the one she’s more tired off.
“I think there's always a worry when a song becomes so massive that it's going to be bigger than you,” expressed the Bad Things singer.
Cabello continued adding that she obviously love that they were so massive and successful but it does get “people attached to you in a certain light.”
The reason for disliking Senorita more lies in her relationship with ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendez, with whom she collaborated for the song.
“I was in a really public relationship and as a woman you're like, I don't want this couple thing to be my new identity,” the Should’ve Said It singer explained.
In May, Cabello made announcement of releasing her fourth album C,XOXO via social media.
The forthcoming album is slated to release on June 28, 2024.