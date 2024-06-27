Duchess Sophie missed Wednesday’s royal banquet for this reason

Duchess Sophie had skipped the royal banquet laid out on Wednesday night for Japanese Emperor Naruhito at Guildhall, attracting many queries from royal fans.
Her husband, Prince Edward, had however made a solo appearance as the leader from Japan continued his state visit in the United Kingdom alongside King Charles.
Buckingham Palace had previously wrote in its press release statement that Duchess Sophie was scheduled to be present at the grand dinner.
But, according to Hello Magazine, this was actually an error on their part. It was always Prince Edward who was supposed to attend the event alone.
Meanwhile, his beloved spouse was busy representing the royal family at the Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers’ Festival of Sport during the same time.
It was held at The Prince Philip Barrack in Wiltshire, where Duchess Sophie was appointed as the Colonel-in-Chief, so it’s understandable that the occasion couldn’t be passed.
Prince Edward’s wife however got a chance to dazzle the evening away at Tuesday’s state banquet by wearing some magnificent jewel pieces.
These included Queen Camilla’s diamond jewelry and Kate Middleton’s Lotus Flower Tiara.